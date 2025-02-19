All 76ers

Sixers Player Suffers Setback After All-Star Break

Justin Edwards dealt with an ankle injury at practice on Tuesday.

The 2025 NBA All-Star break offered the Philadelphia 76ers a chance to get healthier. For the most part, they had a good turnout for their first practice back on Tuesday.

However, a key player suffered a setback during the session. According to reports, Justin Edwards sprained his left ankle on Tuesday night. The team has not revealed any further updates at this time.

The Sixers aren’t scheduled to return to the court until Thursday. On Wednesday, the team will hold a morning practice session and should get a better idea of the severity of Edward’s setback.

Lately, Edwards has been a key rotational piece for Philadelphia. After appearing in two games throughout the first 30 matchups of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Edwards saw action for the third time on New Year’s Day. Since then, he has missed just one game.

Edwards has averaged nearly 30 minutes of playing time in his last 18 games leading up to the break. With a steady role, he’s hitting his stride and averaging 10 points on 47 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from three, along with four rebounds per game.

Although the Sixers had Edwards on a two-way contract, having him spend more time with the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League, the team recently gave him a promotion. On February 9, the Sixers signed Edwards to a standard NBA contract.

Not only will Edwards finish out the 2024-2025 season eligible to play for the Sixers without a two-way cutoff, but he’s expected to have an option on his deal for the 2025-2026 season. The final stretch of games will give Edwards a great opportunity to prove his worth to the organization after going undrafted in 2024.

As the Sixers return from their break on Thursday with a matchup against the Boston Celtics, they hope to have Edwards healthy and ready to roll by then.

