Sixers' VJ Edgecombe Considered Wild Card For Rookie of the Year
With the 2025-2026 NBA season two months away, analysts have begun making predictions for the Rookie of the Year award. Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is considered a heavy favorite.
Why Does Flagg Have the Advantage?
ESPN’s Kevin Pelton gave his analysis on Flagg as a likely Rookie of the Year.
“Not only did the Dallas Mavericks land the No. 1 pick -- meaning Flagg joins a competitive team where he won't have to do it all as a rookie -- but the other top two lottery picks also went to unexpected destinations. With the San Antonio Spurs, No. 2 pick Dylan Harper is behind newly extended De'Aaron Fox at point guard, while No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe ended up with the Philadelphia 76ers, a team flush with guards and aspiring to contend.”
Where Does Edgecombe Stand?
Still, Pelton named Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe as a wild card for the honor.
“There is a clearer path for Edgecombe if the Sixers pivot toward retaining their pick (top-four protected, otherwise headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder) instead of trying to get back in the playoffs.”
“Still, the Philadelphia backcourt rotation is crowded with other talented young players. Tyrese Maxey is an All-Star and Jared McCain was the early favorite for Rookie of the Year in this past season's wide-open race before undergoing a season-ending meniscus injury. The 76ers will also likely re-sign restricted free agent Quentin Grimes, who averaged 21.9 PPG in 28 games in Philly after the trade deadline.”
The 76ers drafted Edgecombe with the No. 3 pick in the annual draft. The 20-year-old averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game during his lone season at Baylor.
Who are the Other Contenders?
Pelton projects Ace Bailey, Tre Johnson, and Kon Knueppel as contenders to best Flagg for the Rookie of the Year award. Bailey, Johnson, and Knueppel will all be starting their NBA careers on rebuilding teams, which suggests there will be plenty of minutes available.
As suggested, the 76ers will be aiming for a playoff appearance with a core of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. With that in mind, Edgecombe will likely take on the role of a second-unit energizer and not get the same playing opportunities as a typical lottery selection.
