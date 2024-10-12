All 76ers

Timberwolves Maintain Impressive Preseason Streak vs. 76ers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a preseason hot streak after their win against the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Oct 11, 2024; Des Moines, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks to shoot against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Arena. The Timberwolves beat the 76ers 121 to 111. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
/ Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
The NBA Preseason doesn’t do anything for a team in the long run, but that hasn’t stopped the Minnesota Timberwolves from finding success in the games that don’t matter.

On Friday night, the Wolves defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup at a neutral site in Iowa. With that victory, the Timberwolves kept up with an interesting preseason trend.

The Wolves haven’t lost in the preseason in years.

Timberwolves Keep Streak Going vs. Sixers

via StatMuse: “Fun fact: The Timberwolves haven't lost a preseason game since October of 2022.”

Although the Sixers were on the road on Friday, the game served as a homecoming for the head coach Nick Nurse. The Iowa-born head coach saw his team come up short against an Anthony Edwards-led Timberwolves team.

For the 76ers, Friday night’s game held a lot of interest due to the fact it was Paul George’s first game in a Sixers uniform. After getting the preseason opener against the New Zealand Breakers off, George collected a 26-minute shift on Friday night.

During that time, George hit on eight of his 15 shots from the field. Four of his makes came from beyond the arc. When it was all said and done, George left the court with 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

The Sixers also received another stellar showing from Tyrese Maxey, who made half of his shots for 21 points in 26 minutes. However, two-thirds of the Sixers’ All-Star duo could not take down the Wolves, led by Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid.

Minnesota knocked off the Sixers 121-111. They maintain a multi-year win streak in early October.

