Tyrese Maxey Evaluates New Philadelphia 76ers Addition’s Debut

How did Quentin Grimes perform in the eyes of Tyrese Maxey?

Jan 25, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
When the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, they welcomed a new player to the team, coming from their opponent’s locker room.

In a trade with the Mavericks, the Sixers acquired Quentin Grimes. They hoped to have Grimes available for his debut on night two of the back-to-back set, but the trade couldn’t get finalized in time.

On Friday, the Sixers met with the Detroit Pistons on the road. Grimes joined the team for the first time and managed to make his debut. Right away, the young veteran collected some heavy minutes for a new addition.

Grimes checked in for 28 minutes off the bench on Friday. Despite having just one shootaround session with the team, the Sixers trusted that Grimes could find his fit right away.

Quentin Grime
Feb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots on Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In the eyes of the star guard Tyrese Maxey, Grimes is off to a great start.

“He was great,” Maxey told reporters after Friday’s action.

“He was really good. Defensively, offensively, especially for a guy that doesn’t know much [about the system], he played extremely hard, and we’re going to need that moving forward.”

Grimes put up nine shots from the field on Friday night. Five of his attempts came from three. While he knocked down just two of his attempts from beyond the arc, Grimes shot efficiently overall, hitting on 55 percent of his field goals.

The new addition led the Sixers’ bench in scoring with 14 points. He also dished out two assists on the offensive end. Defensively, Grimes came down with two rebounds, and he also blocked one shot.

The Sixers didn’t find any team success on Friday night, suffering a 125-112 beatdown against a shorthanded Pistons team.

They’ll be back on the court on Sunday afternoon to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Grimes will get another opportunity grow within his new system after coming over from the Mavs.

