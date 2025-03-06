Tyrese Maxey’s Playing Status for 76ers-Celtics
Tyrese Maxey won’t get a chance to face the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The Philadelphia 76ers will remain shorthanded at TD Garden.
According to the NBA’s official injury report, Maxey has been ruled out as early as Wednesday night. The Sixers didn’t waste time making their decision to keep the one-time All-Star sidelined as he deals with multiple injuries at this stage in the season.
A finger injury has caused Maxey to play through a setback lately, but a back injury came into play when the Sixers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
While attacking the basket, Maxey took a hard fall and remained on the ground for some time before getting helped up and walking straight back to the locker room. The Sixers ruled out Maxey for the remainder of the matchup, which resulted in a loss for the Sixers.
The Sixers kept the door open for Maxey to potentially play in Minnesota by holding off on making a call on his status and allowing the one-time All-Star to make the trip. However, Maxey was ruled out once the Sixers submitted their injury report.
Maxey is currently dealing with a back sprain, in addition to his finger injury. He won’t get the nod to play in Boston on Thursday. The matchup marks the first time Maxey will miss consecutive games since he dealt with a hamstring injury back in November.
The Sixers and the Celtics are set for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Thursday.
