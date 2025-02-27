All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey’s Setback Update After 76ers Loss vs Knicks

Tyrese Maxey is still dealing with a setback after the 76ers' loss against the Knicks.

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Tyrese Maxey has been added to the list of Philadelphia 76ers players who are dealing with a setback currently. While Maxey has been on the court for the last few games, the veteran guard is still dealing with the effects of a right-finger injury.

After Wednesday’s matchup against the New York Knicks on the road, Maxey assured reporters that he’s fine enough to play but made it clear the setback is still in play.

via @BySamDiGiovanni: Tyrese Maxey on his right finger injury (which still had a wrap on it in the locker room): “It hurts but I’ll be fine.” Said it’s harder to pound dribble and shoot the ball but that he’s not looking to make any excuses.

Before the NBA All-Star break, Maxey missed his first game of the month on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. As the Sixers were closing out a back-to-back set, Maxey suffered a minor knee injury on night one against the Toronto Raptors.

The Sixers ruled out Maxey against the Nets after downgrading him to questionable. Maxey was back after the week-long break to face the Boston Celtics. During the recent four-game stretch since the break concluded, Maxey started dealing with a finger injury.

Despite the setback, Maxey has averaged 37 minutes of playing time during Philly’s current four-game stretch. The young star guard has posted averages of 23 points, five assists, and three rebounds during that time. Maxey’s shooting efficiency has dipped, as he’s been shooting 41 percent from the field and 26 percent from three since returning to the action.

Maxey doesn’t seem to be eyeing additional rest anytime soon. The Sixers will get two days off before returning to the court for a home matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers are hoping to climb out of a nine-game losing streak as they continue to slide down the Eastern Conference standings.

