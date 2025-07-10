Warriors Named as Possible Landing Spot For Ex-Sixers Star
As the free agent market starts to dry up, Ben Simmons is one of the more interesting names still available. Still with time to find a new home in the NBA, one Western Conference team has been tossed out as a possible landing spot for the former Philadelphia 76ers star.
Midway through last season, Simmons saw his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets come to an end via a contract buyout. He was quickly scooped up in free agency, signing a deal to finish the year with the LA Clippers. The front office has opted to go in a different direction this offseason, leaving the former No. 1 pick to survey the market to try and keep his career alive.
Following the initial frenzy of signings in free agency, the people at Bleacher Report put together predictions for some of the top names still available. In Simmons' case, he lands with the Golden State Warriors to serve in a backup role behind Draymond Green.
Injuries have limited some of his abilities as an elite defender, but he remains a smart and capable player (though the non-shooting is a concern). He didn't do much in the postseason for L.A., and with roster space a premium, Simmons may move on. While he'll seek more than the minimum, it's unclear at this stage where he'll land.
Could he slot in behind Draymond Green in a similar role for the Golden State Warriors?
Simmons is far from the player he was on the Sixers, but is still capable of filling the stat sheet to some degree. In 51 games for the Nets and Clippers last season, he averaged 5.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 5.6 APG. Adding another non-shooter might not be what the Warriors want to do, but at the right price, he could provide versatility to their second unit.
