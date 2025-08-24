Where Did the Sixers' Stars Land in NBA 2K26 Player Rankings?
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made a major change when they brought in a new star-level talent to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Months removed from trading James Harden to the LA Clippers, they managed to lure Paul George away in free agency to form the NBA's newest big three.
Given the trio's seamless fit on the floor, many felt the Sixers had finally built a core that could put together a deep postseason run. The team entered the year with championship aspirations, but injuries ended up derailing their first season together.
Coming off a year where they spent the majority of time on the sidelines, here is a look at how the perception of Embiid, Maxey, and PG has changed.
Breaking down where the Sixers stars landed in NBA 2K player rankings
In the weeks leading up to the game's release, the people at 2K put out a list of the top 100 players in the newest installment of their NBA franchise. As expected, all three members of the Sixers' big three made the cut.
Rounding out the top three was George, who nearly missed the cut. He saw his overall drop to 81, the lowest its been in recent memory. This landed him at No. 92 in 2K's top 100.
Next up was Maxey, who finds himself in the top 50. Tasked with leading the charge for the Sixers on most nights, the young guard put up some of the best numbers of his career. Across 52 appearances last season, Maxey averaged 26.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 6.1 APG.
Maxey will start off the year with an 86 overall in NBA 2K26, good for 43rd-best in the game.
Of all the Sixers' stars, it was Embiid who ended up missing the most time. Multiple ailments would limit the former MVP to just 19 games before being shut down for the year.
Although injuries greatly limited Embiid last season, he is still one of the top players in the game. He'll be starting with a 92 overall, slotting him at No. 17 in player rankings.
Upon having the entire offseason to get healthy, all three players are eager to return to form in 2026. If they're able to do so and stay on the floor consistently, they should quickly climb these rankings.
