Will Tyrese Maxey Play Against the Pacers? Sixers Reveal Status
Multiple setbacks have affected the status of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey lately. While the team hasn’t operated with the idea that Maxey’s season is in jeopardy, they still don’t expect to have the young star available as early as Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers have ruled out Maxey for Friday’s matchup. He remains out due to a lower back sprain and a finger sprain. The absence on Friday marks the sixth absence in a row for the one-time All-Star.
The Sixers and the Pacers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off.
Maxey’s finger had been lingering for weeks leading up to his latest setback. During the Sixers’ March 3 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Maxey checked out after 23 minutes of action.
After taking a hard fall on his back, Maxey was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Sixers went on to collect a 17-point loss against the Blazers just one game after snapping a long losing streak against the red-hot Golden State Warriors.
Since Maxey’s recent absence took effect, the Sixers have won just one of their last five games. It was a four-point win at home against the Utah Jazz.
At this stage in the season, the Sixers are stuck between the Play-In and top-six pick territory. With a 22-43 record, the Sixers are going to enter Friday’s game just 0.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, who hold a 22-44 record, which placed them in 13th place on Friday morning.
The Sixers are in a tough spot on Friday without Maxey and many other key players in the mix. Since it’s unclear where Maxey is at with his recovery, the star guard does not a timetable for his return just yet.
