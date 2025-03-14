All 76ers

Will Tyrese Maxey Play Against the Pacers? Sixers Reveal Status

Will Tyrese Maxey remain out for Sixers-Pacers?

Justin Grasso

Jan 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Multiple setbacks have affected the status of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey lately. While the team hasn’t operated with the idea that Maxey’s season is in jeopardy, they still don’t expect to have the young star available as early as Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers have ruled out Maxey for Friday’s matchup. He remains out due to a lower back sprain and a finger sprain. The absence on Friday marks the sixth absence in a row for the one-time All-Star.

The Sixers and the Pacers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip-off.

Maxey’s finger had been lingering for weeks leading up to his latest setback. During the Sixers’ March 3 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Maxey checked out after 23 minutes of action.

After taking a hard fall on his back, Maxey was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Sixers went on to collect a 17-point loss against the Blazers just one game after snapping a long losing streak against the red-hot Golden State Warriors.

Tyrese Maxe
Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Since Maxey’s recent absence took effect, the Sixers have won just one of their last five games. It was a four-point win at home against the Utah Jazz.

At this stage in the season, the Sixers are stuck between the Play-In and top-six pick territory. With a 22-43 record, the Sixers are going to enter Friday’s game just 0.5 games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, who hold a 22-44 record, which placed them in 13th place on Friday morning.

The Sixers are in a tough spot on Friday without Maxey and many other key players in the mix. Since it’s unclear where Maxey is at with his recovery, the star guard does not a timetable for his return just yet.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News