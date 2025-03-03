Will Tyrese Maxey Play in 76ers-Blazers With Setback Lingering?
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with plenty of setbacks, especially to core players. Tyrese Maxey has been one of the most reliable players in terms of health and availability, but even the one-time All-Star has been bitten by the injury bug multiple times throughout the year.
Currently, Maxey is dealing with a hand-related setback, which has affected him on the court. Still, it seems the young veteran guard is planning to remain on the court to compete as long as he can.
Heading into Monday night’s matchup between the 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sixers have an injury report that doesn’t include Maxey. He was a name to keep an eye on after Philadelphia’s Saturday night win over the Golden State Warriors.
Barring any setbacks, Maxey is cleared and ready to take on the Blazers.
During a recent outing on the road against the New York Knicks, Maxey was seen with his hand wrapped up after the game, admitting that the injury was hurting. However, he assured the media he would “be fine” moving forward. The veteran guard appeared in the Sixers’ next game.
Fresh off of a 30-point outing in New York, Maxey struggled in 39 minutes against the Golden State Warriors. He produced five points on 2-14 shooting from the field. While Maxey dished out 11 assists and only turned the ball over twice, it was his first single-digit scoring outing in nearly one month.
This season, Maxey has appeared in 51 games for Philly. He’s posting averages of 27 points, three rebounds, and six assists while shooting the ball at a 44 percent clip from the field and knocking down 34 percent of his threes.
The Sixers and the Blazers will battle it out at 7 PM ET on Monday.
