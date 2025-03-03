All 76ers

Will Tyrese Maxey Play in 76ers-Blazers With Setback Lingering?

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to have Tyrese Maxey on board against the Blazers.

Justin Grasso

Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1, left) and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey (0) go for a loose ball during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1, left) and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey (0) go for a loose ball during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
In this story:

Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with plenty of setbacks, especially to core players. Tyrese Maxey has been one of the most reliable players in terms of health and availability, but even the one-time All-Star has been bitten by the injury bug multiple times throughout the year.

Currently, Maxey is dealing with a hand-related setback, which has affected him on the court. Still, it seems the young veteran guard is planning to remain on the court to compete as long as he can.

Heading into Monday night’s matchup between the 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sixers have an injury report that doesn’t include Maxey. He was a name to keep an eye on after Philadelphia’s Saturday night win over the Golden State Warriors.

Barring any setbacks, Maxey is cleared and ready to take on the Blazers.

During a recent outing on the road against the New York Knicks, Maxey was seen with his hand wrapped up after the game, admitting that the injury was hurting. However, he assured the media he would “be fine” moving forward. The veteran guard appeared in the Sixers’ next game.

Fresh off of a 30-point outing in New York, Maxey struggled in 39 minutes against the Golden State Warriors. He produced five points on 2-14 shooting from the field. While Maxey dished out 11 assists and only turned the ball over twice, it was his first single-digit scoring outing in nearly one month.

This season, Maxey has appeared in 51 games for Philly. He’s posting averages of 27 points, three rebounds, and six assists while shooting the ball at a 44 percent clip from the field and knocking down 34 percent of his threes.

The Sixers and the Blazers will battle it out at 7 PM ET on Monday.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News