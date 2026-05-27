Sixers Could Benefit From Cavaliers’ Shortcomings in Free Agency

The Sixers and Cavaliers have formed a trauma bond.

After all, the New York Knicks swept both teams en route to their first NBA Finals appearance since the 1998-99 season. Philadelphia and Cleveland will both look to retool their rosters. Except the Sixers could do so by poaching a player from Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have four unrestricted free agents entering the offseason, including Dean Wade and Keon Ellis. Both would be textbook fits in Philadelphia, where depth is sorely lacking at every position. The Sixers could access the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception through salary-cap gymnastics and either player would be a solid addition.

Here’s what you need to know about both potential free-agent targets.

Dean Wade

The Sixers ventured into the 2025-26 season without a viable power forward. Seven months later, they are in the same position. Dominick Barlow emerged as a rotation-level player throughout the year, which got him a standard NBA contract in February. Yet Kelly Oubre Jr., a wing by nature, started at the four in the postseason.

If Philadelphia could combine their skill sets, it would have a decent starting power forward. But that is not reality. Fortunately for the Sixers, Wade is one of a few players who can fill that gap.

The 6-foot-9 forward tallied 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 22.3 minutes per game this season. While Wade’s stats won’t wow you, his fundamentals will, whether he is navigating through a screen, denying driving lanes or hitting off-ball threes. His defense was key to Cleveland limiting Cade Cunningham in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and his career 36.7% mark from 3-point range is not bad either.

Dean Wade needs his flowers for his defense on Cade Cunningham.



New data shows in 107 possessions:

Cade only shot 5-for-17 FGs,

only 17 points allowed,

only 9 assists allowed,

forced 6 turnovers.



Respect. (via WalkingOnSunshine_/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/0zBUSZLiaG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 14, 2026

Although Wade struggled in the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 3.3 points, he is still a forward who can shoot, defend and keep the offense’s wheels turning. Players of that ilk are a commodity in the NBA, which will likely drive his price to around $10 million annually. If the Sixers have the means, Wade would be a seamless fit in their starting five.

Keon Ellis

One of the reasons Philadelphia traded Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder was to free minutes for its “glut of guards.” Five days after the deal, a 40-year-old Kyle Lowry logged 18 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. Needless to say, the Sixers need more back-court variety and Ellis would be an excellent acquisition.

“Free Keon Ellis” was a chant heard in Sacramento for the first three-and-a-half years of his career. Ellis cemented himself as a top-end perimeter defender and solid perimeter shooter. But he only clocked 17.9 minutes in 43 games with the Sacramento Kings this year before they dealt him to Cleveland in February.

Ellis played a career-high in minutes with the Cavaliers during the regular season, providing a spark with his defensive playmaking and 35.5% shooting from beyond the arc. Having a player of his skill set would be an ideal fit given the Sixers’ wing deficiency and Nick Nurse’s defensive scheme.

But Kenny Atkinson relied more on Sam Merrill and Dennis Schroder in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Ellis getting only 23 total minutes. This was one of Atkinson’s many questionable acts throughout the playoffs and it could indirectly help Ellis seek a new home elsewhere. Perhaps the City of Brotherly Love?

Multiple Cavs reserves who held key roles during the regular season became frustrated with Kenny Atkinson's lack of communication outside of the starters, per @BrettSiegelNBA. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 26, 2026

Philadelphia has four unrestricted free agents this summer in Oubre, Quentin Grimes, Kyle Lowry and Andre Drummond. There seems to be a chance that all four may not be on the team next season as Oubre and Grimes seek paydays, Lowry retires and the Sixers ostensibly move on from Drummond.

The team has some opportunity to overhaul its rotation and Wade or Ellis would be great adds.

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