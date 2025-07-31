Bucks Already Giving Up Jersey Number Giannis Antetokounmpo Wanted Retired
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the more active teams this offseason.
The Bucks have made a flurry of moves thus far, and one of their biggest moves was letting their former star center, Brook Lopez, go. At the start of free agency, Lopez decided to head back to Los Angeles and join the Clippers on a multi-year deal.
Lopez is a Southern California native, so the move made sense as his career is on the back burner. The 37-year-old built a legacy as a member of the Bucks, so much so that superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had the ultimate praise for Lopez, saying that his jersey No. 11 should be retired.
However, it appears that the message didn't go through to the front office. There will be another player to don the No. 11 this upcoming season, newly signed guard Gary Harris.
NBA numerologist Etienne Catalan shared that Harris will wear the No. 11 jersey for Milwaukee next season.
The Bucks signed Harris to a two-year deal this offseason. The former first-round pick is coming from the Orlando Magic. He spent the last four seasons of his career there.
The 2024-25 season was not pretty for Harris as he averaged 3.0 points per game, 1.3 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3-point range in only 48 games and 14.8 minutes of action.
Harris will now don the No. 11 for the Bucks, and it's a number that many fans believe should be in the rafters of the Fiserv Forum.
Lopez's time in Milwaukee was special. In seven seasons as a Buck, he averaged 13.0 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 blocks while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3-point range in 389 games and 28.6 minutes of action.
His jersey number should undoubtedly go in the rafters, but it appears that won't be the case, at least how things are with Harris getting set to don the No. 11.
