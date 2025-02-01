Bucks Notes: Bold Trade Prediction, Deadline Rumors, Lillard Injury Concern
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to hold their place near the top of the Eastern Conference. With the NBA trade deadline drawing near, they could make a few moves to do so.
One bold trade idea for Milwaukee sees the Bucks landing a six-time NBA All-Star in exchange for three players and two future NBA Draft picks.
Another trade deadline rumor says the Bucks are making moves to become a playoff juggernaut once again, especially with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard finding a rhythm together.
Speaking of Damian Lillard, the talented guard was surprisingly added to Milwaukee's injury report. That being said, he is still was able to play.
Here are some stories regarding the Milwaukee Bucks to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
