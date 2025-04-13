Bucks Notes: Giannis Taunts Pistons, X-Factors vs Pacers, Injury Report For Finale
The Milwaukee Bucks are heading into the postseason as the fifth seed, meaning they will once again be facing the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
In the end, both teams are incredibly talented and seemingly matched equally. So let's take a look at the latest news you need to know about the Bucks heading into the postseason.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Mocks Malik Beasley After Game-Winning Block
In the Bucks' 125-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons, there was a definitive moment when forward Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked Malik Beasley. However, he may have gone too far when he taunted Beasley with his own trademark shimmy as he helped him up.
This led to Beasley shoving Antetokounmpo away, even when the Greek Freak tried apporoaching him soon afterwards.
Despite both players getting technical fouls, Beasley actually justified his reaction on social media.
To read the full story, click here.
3 Biggest X-Factors For Bucks in First-Round Playoff Series vs Pacers
The Bucks are set to face off against the Pacers for the second year in a row. While Milwaukee was much more dominant over Indiana in the regular season, winning three of their four games, the Pacers have homecourt advantage.
This means the Bucks' success is going to come down to three things: Giannis Antetokounmpo's health, Bobby Portis making a return, and head coach Doc Rivers' experience in the playoffs.
To read the full story, click here.
Lengthy Bucks Injury Report Reveals Status of Starters for Season Finale
There is only one game left of the NBA regular season, and the Bucks are set to battle it out one more time with the Detroit Pistons. Now, a lengthy injury report shows what Milwaukee is going to do for their final game of the season.
Needless to say, the second game in this series could have a very different outcome.
To read the full story, click here.
