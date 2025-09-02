Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Trade With Hornets Organization, Thanasis Antetokounmpo Talks Deal, More

May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kendall Brown (10) shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) defends during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 2, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kendall Brown (10) shoots the ball while Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) defends during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, made a trade with the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. The Herd sent the rights to a center in exchange for a point guard, center, and the No. 31 pick in the G League draft.

In other news, Bucks fans can finally take a deep exhale now that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother, Thanasis, are back, and the brother of the two-time MVP recently revealed what convinced his team to re-sign him. The 33-year-old combo forward inked a one-year, $2.9 million deal to return to Cream City.

Finally, a Bucks insider got brutally honest on the roster issues in Milwaukee. The offseason has been unique, but there have certainly been a handful of moves that should leave fans excited for what's to come when the regular season begins.

Bucks Make G League Trade, Send Big Man to East Squad

Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo Reveals Surprising X-Factor That Convinced Milwaukee to Re-Sign Him

Bucks News: Insider Gets Brutally Honest on Milwaukee’s Roster Issue

