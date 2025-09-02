Bucks Notes: Trade With Hornets Organization, Thanasis Antetokounmpo Talks Deal, More
The Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, made a trade with the Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. The Herd sent the rights to a center in exchange for a point guard, center, and the No. 31 pick in the G League draft.
In other news, Bucks fans can finally take a deep exhale now that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother, Thanasis, are back, and the brother of the two-time MVP recently revealed what convinced his team to re-sign him. The 33-year-old combo forward inked a one-year, $2.9 million deal to return to Cream City.
Finally, a Bucks insider got brutally honest on the roster issues in Milwaukee. The offseason has been unique, but there have certainly been a handful of moves that should leave fans excited for what's to come when the regular season begins.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news
