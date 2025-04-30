Former Bucks Star Weighs on Giannis Antetokounmpo Leaving Rumors
The Miwlaukee Bucks 2024-25 season came to an end on Tuesday when their division rivals, the Indiana Pacers.
The Bucks had a golden opportunity to extend their season in overtime, but costly turnovers and the Pacers' execution proved too much for Milwaukee. The page will now turn to the next season, and the question on everyone's mind is: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo stay in Milwaukee or be traded?
That will be the talk of the summer in the NBA, as many expect Antetokounmpo to be moved prior to the start of the 2025-26 season. As things stand, it's all speculation and rumors.
However, those rumors started to swirl when ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are scheduled to meet now that the season is over.
There’s been growing speculation that Antetokounmpo might seek a trade, but former Bucks guard Brandon Jennings is stepping in to cool down the chatter and push back on the rumors.
"Yea it’s called a exit meeting," wrote Jennings.
Jennings is not wrong. Teams always conduct exit meetings after their season comes to an end. However, with chatter on Antetokounmpo's unclear future in Milwaukee, it's common to think about what will be discussed in that meeting.
It's been shortcoming after shortcoming for the Bucks and Antetokounmpo since reaching the mountain top in 2021. After that spectacular title, beating the Phoenix Suns in six games, they have yet to make it out of the second round of the playoffs. In the last three seasons, Milwaukee has failed to make it out of the first round.
This is the second consecutive season that the Bucks have been defeated by the Pacers in the postseason as well.
Following the game, Antetokounmpo addressed the defeat with raw honesty, offering a straightforward take on the outcome.
"It doesn't feel good, man," Antetokounmpo said after Game 5. "It doesn't feel good. I just got to look myself in the mirror and I just have to be better. I have to be better."
This summer will be unlike any other for the Bucks and Antetokounmpo.
