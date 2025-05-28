Ice Cube Still Wants to Recruit Giannis Antetokounmpo to Big 3
Milwaukee Bucks All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo may not have been able to emerge out of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in any of the past three seasons, but surely he's still one of the league's best all-around players.
That hasn't stopped owners of rival leagues from making bids for the nine-time All-Star's services.
In a fresh interview with Bucks All-Star-turned-broadcaster Marques Johnson's "Hear District" team podcast, cohosted by Johnson's son Kris, multi-platinum hip-hop superstar and actor Ice Cube, the founder of the BIG3 league, spoke at length on a variety of topics. Most fascinatingly, he made a bid to recruit Antetokounmpo to the BIG3.
Cube's summer league is generally reserved for retired players or former NBA talents who haven't been able to reserve a spot in the NBA the following season. Occasionally, as with former seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson, players can have big performances in the BIG3 and return to the NBA. But a superstar in his prime has yet to take the leap.
Marques Johnson asked Cube if, despite the BIG3 league being more half court-focused — as opposed to Antetokounmpo's preferred full court approach to the game — Antetokounmpo could still be an effective player.
Given that the two-time league MVP is only 30 and remains one of the NBA's best players, that answer seems relatively obvious. Even in a half court context, the 6-foot-11 superstar could still take major athletic advantage over the (generally) older BIG3 crowd.
"I still think he would dominate," Cube said, in perhaps the most obvious statement of all time. "We still have a place for the big man in the BIG3. You can still play with your back to the basket if that's what you want to do, and use your post moves... I don't think he would have any problem... dominating in the BIG3. If you can pass, dribble, shoot and defend at a high level, you should be fine in the BIG3."
Antetokounmpo continues to dominate in the NBA proper.
In his 67 healthy games for the 48-34 Bucks this year, Antetokounmpo posted averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals a night.
