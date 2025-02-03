Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Grizzlies? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to play their 47th game of the 2024-25 season on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Bucks will look for their 27th win of the season, and while it won't come easy for Milwaukee, they will have their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo, who was listed as probable due to a lingering knee issue, will be on the court on Sunday and will start.
Prior to the game, Antetokounmpo was trending toward playing, and that will now be the case for this contest.
The last time we saw the 30-year-old superstar was on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Bucks lost by a 26-point margin, but that didn't stop Antetokounmpo from posting great numbers.
This was Antetekounmpo's fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points and 12 rebounds, and when his elite rebounding ability is paired with his efficient scoring touch, there's no doubt he's one of the best two-way players in the NBA.
Since the beginning of January, the star forward has been averaging 30.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.
In the loss to the Spurs, Antetokounmpo recorded 35 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field, 14 rebounds, six assists, and one block in over 34 minutes of action.
For the season, Antetokounmpo has been his spectacular self. In 40 games this season, the 30-year-old superstar is averaging 31.8 points per game, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 60.6 percent from the field and 34.9 minutes of action.
Antetokounmpo will play in his 41st game of the year and 17th consecutive game. The last time he missed a game was on Dec. 28 against the Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks will look to snap their two-game losing streak on Sunday, but it won't be easy as they host the 32-16 Grizzlies. The Grizzlies will be without three key players: Marcus Smart, Vince Williams Jr., and Cam Spencer.
Milwaukee has not played good basketball lately. In their last 10 games, they have a 6-4 record, averaging 120.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.1 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.
Milwaukee is favored in this matchup with a -3.5 spread.
