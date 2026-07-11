Bucks Scouting Notes from loss to Heat in Las Vegas Summer League
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The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119 to 86 in the first Las Vegas Summer League game of the tournament. The Bucks looked overwhelmed outside of number 10 overall rookie Brayden Burries. Nate Ament struggled but you saw flashes of shooting potential. Burries led the Bucks in scoring with18 points, chipped in 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Pete Nance had a strong showing as well, posting an impressive 16 points, 7 rebounds and swatting two shots. The only other player to excel was Kasparas Jakucionis and he had his fair share of struggles against his former team.
Bucks Scouting Notes
Kasparas Jakucionis
- Kas ball pressure early
- Kas steal and draws foul
- Needs to play off two feet
- Has a long way to go as a rim finisher
- Ball handling still needs to improve more
- Had six assists to only two turnovers. It felt like more because his rim finishing was so poor
Brayden Burries
- Burries getting to the line early
- Very comfortable in attack mode today
- Good play maker and slasher. Variety of finished around the rim
- Strong takes contact and still gets the floater up soft
Buboljub Markovic
- Markovick nice take through Goldin's chest
- Fast for a big straight line
- Long limbs
- Needs to get stronger
- Jumper needs a ton of work
Nate Ament
- Nate Ament handsy on defense slow
- Patient on PNR hang dribble middy
- Slow processing
- Needs to get stronger
- Can't handle the rock
Pete Nance
- Nance very active and athletic
- Nice touch on the J
- Protects the paint
- He is 26 years old so this should be factored in among 20 year olds.
Brandon Boston Jr
- Brandon Boston long and athletic
- Doesn't turn down shots
- I expected more from a older player 4th year in the league
The Milwaukee Bucks squad may need some time to gel since these players have never played together before but the overall theme of this team is that they all need to get stronger. They played will at times but were just out muscled the whole game. They lost the battle of paint points, second chance points and fast break points to a much more physically imposing heat squad.
They are going to have to shoot much better if they want to win games in this league. The Bucks shot a paltry 30.6% from deep. If you aren't strong, you better be skilled and fast. Kasparas did his part shooting 66.7 from downtown. Pete Nance did also shooting 50%. Nate Ament is going to have to raise his game and do so in a hurry.
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