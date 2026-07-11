The Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119 to 86 in the first Las Vegas Summer League game of the tournament. The Bucks looked overwhelmed outside of number 10 overall rookie Brayden Burries. Nate Ament struggled but you saw flashes of shooting potential. Burries led the Bucks in scoring with18 points, chipped in 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Pete Nance had a strong showing as well, posting an impressive 16 points, 7 rebounds and swatting two shots. The only other player to excel was Kasparas Jakucionis and he had his fair share of struggles against his former team.

Bucks Scouting Notes

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kasparas Jakucionis

Kas ball pressure early

Kas steal and draws foul

Needs to play off two feet

Has a long way to go as a rim finisher

Ball handling still needs to improve more

Had six assists to only two turnovers. It felt like more because his rim finishing was so poor

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes for the basket during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brayden Burries

Burries getting to the line early

Very comfortable in attack mode today

Good play maker and slasher. Variety of finished around the rim

Strong takes contact and still gets the floater up soft

Buboljub Markovic

Markovick nice take through Goldin's chest

Fast for a big straight line

Long limbs

Needs to get stronger

Jumper needs a ton of work

Tennessee's Nate Ament during basketball practice on July 14, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nate Ament

Nate Ament handsy on defense slow

Patient on PNR hang dribble middy

Slow processing

Needs to get stronger

Can't handle the rock

Pete Nance

Nance very active and athletic

Nice touch on the J

Protects the paint

He is 26 years old so this should be factored in among 20 year olds.

Brandon Boston Jr

Brandon Boston long and athletic

Doesn't turn down shots

I expected more from a older player 4th year in the league

The Milwaukee Bucks squad may need some time to gel since these players have never played together before but the overall theme of this team is that they all need to get stronger. They played will at times but were just out muscled the whole game. They lost the battle of paint points, second chance points and fast break points to a much more physically imposing heat squad.

They are going to have to shoot much better if they want to win games in this league. The Bucks shot a paltry 30.6% from deep. If you aren't strong, you better be skilled and fast. Kasparas did his part shooting 66.7 from downtown. Pete Nance did also shooting 50%. Nate Ament is going to have to raise his game and do so in a hurry.

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