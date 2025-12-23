3 things that should be on the Milwaukee Bucks' 2025 Christmas wishlist

It's been a troubling start to the season for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are currently down Giannis Antetokounmpo due to injury. But with Christmas right around the corner, what should be on their wishlist?! Here are a few things I'd jot down!

Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay with Bucks:

Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring his 21,000th career point in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Hot take: Giannis Antetokounmpo playing basketball for the Milwaukee Bucks is fun! Steaming, I know. He's still playing at an MVP-level, when healthy, and is in the middle of his prime!

That said, at this point, a breakup between the two-time MVP and the Bucks feels inevitable ... right?! Right?!?! The Bucks aren't budging on their stance, and neither is Antetokounmpo, thereby creating a game of chicken that could potentially last until the summer.

A re-do on the Myles Turner signing:

Dec 5, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) puts up the Bucks horns after making a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

While letting Brook Lopez was wise, the price paid for Myles Turner wasn't. It never was, and it looks even worse now.

Turner, who was the best free agent big on the market at the time, signed a four-year, $109 million deal this summer. On the surface, that's not bad. But the Bucks decided to light $113 million on fire in the process, waiving-and-stretching Damian Lillard.

The result?! $22.5 million in dead cap being on the Bucks' books ... for the next five years. Desperate organizations commit desperate sins when they're, well, desperate. They tried to fix a mess that wasn't fixable, and it cost ~$222 million. And Turner's suboptimal start to the season is making it look even less fixable.

A future:

Jan 24, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst address the media after head coach Adrian Griffin (not pictured) was dismissed at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While keeping Antetokounmpo sounds great -- superstars are awesome! -- the Bucks don't have the resources required to provide him a necessary contender. They're 11-18 in the worst Eastern Conference in recent memory -- and just 9-8 (43-win pace) with Antetokounmpo himself.

Should they trade Antetokounmpo -- it feels inevitable, whether it's at the deadline or this upcoming summer -- the Bucks should completely overhaul their roster. There should be no stone unturned. They will likely control its first-round pick in 2026, but they won't again until 2031 (not including swaps with POR in '28, '30).

As much as I like Ryan Rollins and A.J. Green as players, the Bucks don't have a legitimate future outside of Antetokounmpo. Zero. Nada. Zilch. This '26 draft is a good starting point, but the Bucks will need to re-stock its warchest this summer, should they move arguably the best player in their franchise's history.

More Milwaukee Bucks On SI Stories

Giannis Antetokounmpo absence tanks Milwaukee Bucks

The slide continues as Milwaukee falls to Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves

Milwaukee Bucks' Ryan Rollins offers surprising take on Most Improved Player award

One player might be why Milwaukee Bucks keep Giannis Antetokounmpo

What Milwaukee Bucks should target in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade