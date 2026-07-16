The player whose playing time is at risk for the Milwaukee Bucks

There are going to be multiple questions for the Milwaukee Bucks as they head into next season in an unfamiliar situation.

The Bucks made the trade that took the offseason by storm and traded Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, three first-round picks including the No.13 pick, a first-round pick swap and one second-round pick.

Milwaukee went into the 2026 NBA Draft with two picks, and selected Brayden Burries at No. 10 and Nate Ament at No. 13. After the draft was concluded, the Bucks move on from the Antetokounmpo era with six new players and will play their first season without the two-time MVP since 2012.

Along with acquiring all of the pieces from Miami, Milwaukee has made other moves for its roster such as trading Taurean Prince and Gary Harris to the Detroit Pistons for Caris LeVert and resigning Gary Trent Jr. to a four-year, $64 million contract.

The Bucks also resigned players like Ousmane Dieng, Kevin Porter Jr., Jericho Sims and Pete Nance, and have signed players to two-way contracts in way to fill out the roster. However, Milwaukee heads into a new direction with a problem regarding its crowded roster.

Specifically at the guard spot, the Bucks have multiple players who they will have to find playing time for when there's only so many minutes to go around. And one of those players who will be at risk of losing minutes is AJ Green.

Green is coming off the best season of his career with Milwaukee after he averaged 10.4 points per game, and shot 41.9% from the 3-point line.

The sharpshooter broke Ray Allen's 2002 single season 3-point record for the Bucks and made 232 3-pointers this past year. While Green was one of the small bright spots during Milwaukee's rough season, there may not a role for him on this Bucks team.

A definite skill set

Any team would be grateful to have a knockdown shooter like Green on their roster, but with who Milwaukee has on the roster, he could get lost in the rotation.

Ryan Rollins is coming off an career season after he averaged more than 17 points per game and Herro is an established scorer who's averaged more than 20 points in last five seasons with the Heat.

Burries is the Bucks top pick from the draft and has been great during Summer League. Jakučionis is a young player with high potential who Milwaukee would want to see on the court as early as possible, and they also brought back Porter and Trent while trading for LeVert.

Mar 22, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) shoots against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a logjam of guards, Green's role has shrunk significantly, and a conversation will need to happen on what to do with the 26-year old.

Prior to the resigning of Trent, Green was already a possible trade piece for the Bucks, but it becomes more likely once Trent signed the new deal.

Green is an attractive piece for multiple teams, especially for playoff and championship contenders with his 3-point ability and on the right team he can immediately make an impact.

The Bucks are still trying to improve their roster, and it was recently reported that they are interested in Nuggets forward Peyton Watson, and would pursue him in a sign-and-trade scenario.

There's a possibility that Green could be added in a potential deal to land Watson and help declutter the guard room.

The Bucks have explored sign-and-trade scenarios to acquire Peyton Watson from the Nuggets, per @TheSteinLine.



I would list AJ Green and Kevin Porter Jr. as names that could interest Denver if the two sides engage in trade discussions centered on the 23-year-old wing. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) July 14, 2026

Green had great season with the Bucks last year, but he could be at risk of losing playing time given Milwaukee's current state of its roster.