Jaylen Brown's Statement After Celtics' Blowout Win Over Bulls
The Chicago Bulls traveled to Boston for a Wednesday night contest against the Celtics, as they would be without star guard Zach LaVine due to personal reasons. Regardless, the Bulls had the opportunity to beat Boston for the second time this year, something only the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers have done this season.
Unfortunately for Bulls fans, they didn't stand a chance as the Celtics cruised to a 122-100 victory over Chicago as the Bulls trailed the rest of the game after going up 18-17 in the first quarter. A win prevented Boston from being tied with the New York Knicks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference, despite their win over Denver. After the game, Boston's Jaylen Brown spoke about his team's hot start to the game.
"Chicago is a physical team, but if you throw the first punch, it's hard to recover," Brown said. "We came out the gate lighting them up and kinda just kept it rolling from there."
The Celtics also won in part due to the strong play of Kristaps Porzingis, who ended the game with 34 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and made eight threes. The reigning Finals MVP called on Porzingis to take that next step as a leader.
“I would love KP to be more vocal. Speak more. I'll try to empower that as much as we possibly can," Brown said. "KP is important to our team. So him taking more of a leadership role is excellent.”
Chicago returns to action on Friday when they travel up to Toronto to face the Raptors.
