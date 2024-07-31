Startling Truth on 6x All-Star Leaving Chicago Bulls Revealed
A few months ago, it felt like DeMar DeRozan re-signing with the Chicago Bulls was a forgone conclusion. In April, it was reported that the Bulls offered him a two-year, $80 million deal, but he was working on more. Then, he was suddenly traded to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade agreement that gave him a three-year, $74 million deal.
A new report revealed that the Chicago Bulls may not have been anywhere near as close to signing him as initial reports gave off. According to a report from Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan were never close to a contract extension. Here is that exact excerpt from Collier's article.
"DeRozan, who turns 35 in August and was a free agent this summer, put together one of the most productive three year stretches in team history since he signed in the summer of 2021," Collier said. "He made two All-Star teams, was one of the best clutch performers in the NBA and became a leader for the franchise both on and off the court. The two sides never got close on a contract extension, despite having all season to negotiate, sources told ESPN."
It's a bit of a shocking development, especially because it seemed like every report made it sound like DeRozan was going to report. Even DeMar DeRozan himself said he felt like he had unfinished business on the table with Chicago. It doesn't really make sense considering the Chicago Bulls offered DeRozan more money in April than he received with the Sacramento Kings.
While the reports seem contradictory and confusing, the ultimate result is that DeMar DeRozan will be playing for a more competitive basketball team. Hopefully, he'll have greater success in the city of Sacramento than he did in Chicago.
