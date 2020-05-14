AllCavs
Amico: Mock draft lottery results and picks

Sam Amico

May 19 was supposed to be the date of the NBA Draft Lottery, but that has changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So I used the Tankathon simulator to determine the order. 

(Don't get mad at me or the simulator about the results. Remember, the problem with tanking every year is you leave yourself open to chance and getting an outcome you don't want.)

On that note, here is how it went, with my mock draft picks for each team:

1. Detroit Pistons (plus four): LaMelo Ball, PG, USA. Ball is a basketball celebrity who could pump some life into this moribund franchise. 

2. Atlanta Hawks (plus two): Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia. Perhaps the most talented player in the draft and played college ball nearby.

3. Golden State Warriors (dropped two): James Wiseman, C, Memphis. A big big man viewed as someone with the most boom-or-bust potential.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves (dropped one): Deni Avdija, SF, Israel. Widely considered best Israeli ever and this year's top international prospect.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (dropped three): Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton. This may be who Cavs take if they land in top three. But I'm convinced they're very open to trading this pick unless it lands at No. 1.

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, France. First pick of Leon Rose era coming soon. Hayes considered sleeper who could end up a star.

7. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State. Scouts consider him somebody who is already ready to run an NBA offense.

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC. Raw skills-wise, but can make an impact right away with his athleticism.

9. Washington Wizards: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina. The Wizards really want LaMelo Ball, but Anthony has pizzaz and upside, too.

10. Phoenix Suns: RJ Hampton, SG/PG, USA. Still developing, but high upside and could look real good next to Devin Booker for years to come.

11. San Antonio Spurs: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn. Another explosive athlete with the potential to fill it up at the next level.

12. Sacramento Kings: Devin Vassel, G/F, Florida State. Wing player who does a little of everything.

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky. A little more consistency in college and he could've been top 10. Great upside.

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova. Good 3-point shooter who scored at least 18 in five of final six college games.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

takathon
Courtesy Tankathon.com
