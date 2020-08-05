NBC Sports regionals may no longer use NBA sideline reporters

NBC Sports regional networks may be moving away from using sideline reporters once the current NBA season concludes, according to Kevin Kincaid of Philadelphia-based gambling site Crossing Broad.

NBA teams that are currently carried by NBC RSNs -- the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

"We’re being told that NBC regional networks will be doing away with sideline reporters entirely, once the current basketball and hockey seasons are over," Kincaid reported.

NBCUniversal has undergone a massive round of layoffs this week, entirely dropping some of its sports-specific arms of NBCSports.com -- namely, College Basketball Talk, Hardball Talk and College Football Talk.

"Ten years ago, NBC Sports took a shot on me when I was nothing more than a bartender with a blog. It was a fun decade, and we did some really great things there, but COVID has come for me," College Basketball Talk editor Rob Dauster tweeted Monday. "Today was my last day running CBT. I was laid off this morning. Anyone hiring?"

Sports media website Awful Announcing reported NBC Sports Washington has already cut 10 on-air and digital employees.

Meanwhile,. NBC Sports Boston has laid off "upwards of 20 people, including on-air and behind-the-scenes talent," per Chad Finn of the Boston Globe.

Along with NBA broadcasts, sideline reporters for NBC RSNs carrying MLB and NHL games are expected to be cut, according to Kincaid.