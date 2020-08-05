AllCavs
NBC Sports regionals may no longer use NBA sideline reporters

Sam Amico

NBC Sports regional networks may be moving away from using sideline reporters once the current NBA season concludes, according to Kevin Kincaid of Philadelphia-based gambling site Crossing Broad.

NBA teams that are currently carried by NBC RSNs -- the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

"We’re being told that NBC regional networks will be doing away with sideline reporters entirely, once the current basketball and hockey seasons are over," Kincaid reported.

NBCUniversal has undergone a massive round of layoffs this week, entirely dropping some of its sports-specific arms of NBCSports.com -- namely, College Basketball Talk, Hardball Talk and College Football Talk.

"Ten years ago, NBC Sports took a shot on me when I was nothing more than a bartender with a blog. It was a fun decade, and we did some really great things there, but COVID has come for me," College Basketball Talk editor Rob Dauster tweeted Monday. "Today was my last day running CBT. I was laid off this morning. Anyone hiring?"

Sports media website Awful Announcing reported NBC Sports Washington has already cut 10 on-air and digital employees.

Meanwhile,. NBC Sports Boston has laid off "upwards of 20 people, including on-air and behind-the-scenes talent," per Chad Finn of the Boston Globe.

Along with NBA broadcasts, sideline reporters for NBC RSNs carrying MLB and NHL games are expected to be cut, according to Kincaid.

Analyst: Lakers clinching of top seed in West means 'absolutely nothing'

Lakers back on top of Western Conference, but will it translate to another title without home-court advantage?

Sam Amico

Pacific Division Notes: Suns, Clippers, Warriors

Believe it or not, Phoenix showing it belongs in Orlando bubble with move toward playoffs.

Sam Amico

All 346 players inside NBA bubble test negative for coronavirus yet again

League receives more good news following latest round of testing on Disney campus.

Sam Amico

Central Division Notes: Cavaliers, Pistons, Bulls

Cleveland, Detroit and Chicago among eight teams that await draft and other dates on offseason calendar.

Sam Amico

Former Toledo standout Jackson signs first pro contract

Garfield High School product lands deal with Macedonian club.

Sam Amico

Former Akron and USC guard Utomi headed overseas

Shooting guard spent final year with Trojans, first three with Zips, signs in Finland.

Sam Amico

Suns' Booker joined elite company after quality performance and buzzer-beater vs. Clippers

Devin Booker is showing why he's one of best young stars in the NBA.

Cameron Fields

Dribbles: Undermanned Nets prove bubble ball can be tons of fun

Brooklyn stuns league-leading Milwaukee behind cast of unlikely hoops heroes.

Sam Amico

Houston-Portland game will come down to which backcourt performs better

James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are all some of the most gifted offensive players in the league.

Cameron Fields

Eight teams left out of Orlando now pessimistic about return to court

Cavaliers, Hornets, Bulls and others have been holding out hope for games before start of next season.

Sam Amico