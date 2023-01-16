REPORT: Malik Beasley Could Become a Cavalier In This Three-Team Deal

A new name has reportedly emerged in Cleveland's search for a wing as the trade deadline rapidly approaches. This fresh trade candidate is Utah's, Malik Beasley.

Beasley would be a fit for what the Cavs are searching for out of a new wing. He's a 35.8 percent shooter from behind the arch, can create his own shot, or be a spot-up shooter. He's averaging 13.8 points a game this season in primarily a bench role.

Cleveland and Utah making another trade wouldn't be surprising either. Even before the massive Donovan Mitchell trade before the summer, these two teams have a long history over the last few years of teaming up to make a trade.

Jan 10, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

This potential trade does get a little bit more interesting though as the Jazz are reportedly not the only team involved. A deal between the two could also involve the Atlanta Hawks who have been apparently shopping John Collins for what seems like years now.

Beasley is making around $15.5 million and has a $16.5 million team option for next season. In order for this trade to work, Cleveland needs to let go of Caris LeVert in the process.

So, a hypothetical deal could have LeVert going to the Hawks, Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs.

This deal would still give the Cavs cap flexibility, unlike a potential Tim Hardaway Jr. trade.

Again, Beasley does fit Cleveland's lineup but it's by no means a perfect match. He's listed as six foot four inches which still makes him undersized to be playing small-forward full-time. This is the same problem the Cavs are running into with both LeVert and Isaac Okoro.

There are still many questions about how this trade or any other deal would go down. But it does appear that Cleveland is constantly trying to improve their roster for a playoff push.

