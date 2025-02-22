Cavaliers' Latest Win Adds To Team's Historically Dominant Start

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won 34 of their first 56 games by 10+ points this season.



The only other teams to do that in NBA history are the 2016-17 Warriors (34), 2015-16 Spurs (35), 1982-83 76ers (35), 2024-25 Thunder (36 thru 54G) & 1971-72 Lakers (37).#LetEmKnow | @cavs pic.twitter.com/Io9ZKaPHGr