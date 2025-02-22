Cavs Insider

Cavaliers' Latest Win Adds To Team's Historically Dominant Start

Cleveland's victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night was the team's 34th win by at least 10 points so far this season.

Feb 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their NBA-best record to 46-10 with an emphatic 142-105 victory over the New York Knicks.

This latest win was yet another example of Cleveland's historic dominance through the team's first 56 games of the 2024-25 campaign.

According to @LukePotosky on X, Friday night's triumph marked the Wine and Gold's 34th win by at least 10 points so far this season. The Cavaliers are only the sixth team in NBA history with this many double-digit victories in its first 56 contests.

Cleveland's efficient, powerful, and deep offense had yet another impressive performance on Friday night against New York. The Cavaliers shot a season-best 60.9% from the field, with six players scoring in double-figures. The team also shot a remarkable 51.4% from three-point range, draining 19 of 37 triples.

The Wine and Gold had a strong defensive showing as well. New York entered play on Friday night with the NBA's fourth-best scoring offense (118.3 points per game) and third-best field goal percentage (49.4%). But Cleveland held the Knicks to just 105 points on the night and 47.2% shooting from the field.

Through their first 56 games of the season, the Cavaliers lead the Eastern Conference and rank second in the NBA with a +11.3 average point differential. They are one of just two teams in the league with a double-digit average point differential, joined by the Oklahoma City Thunder's +12.9 mark.

Up next, the Wine and Gold will look to continue their commanding stretch when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

