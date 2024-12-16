Final Injury Status For Star Cavaliers Forward vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting closer and closer to rolling out a fully healthy lineup. They'll get one of their core players back against the Brooklyn Nets but are still waiting for one more to return.
Evan Mobley - Available
Evan Mobley is available for the Cavaliers against the Nets, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.
Mobley initially suffered the ankle injury over a week ago against the Maimi Heat. The Cavaliers forward rolled his foot on Kevin Love's as the two came down from attempting to grab a rebound.
Mobley started to play through the injury at first.
The ankle roll was never reportedly too serious, but the Cavaliers still held Mobley out against the Washington Wizards last Friday.
Thanks to a much-needed break in the schedule, Mobley only missed one game.
It'll be nice to see Mobley back on the floor, especially since he will likely have the task of guarding Brooklyn's best player, Cam Johnson.
Max Strus - Out
Max Strus may be getting close to making his season debut, but he will remain out against the Nets.
Thankfully, it does not appear that the forward sustained a setback in rehab. Instead, the team wants him more time to ramp up to the NBA game speed.
Jaylon Tyson - Out
Cleveland rookie forward has appeared in a handful of games so far this season, and a game against the Nets could have presented another opportunity for some playing time.
However, Jaylon Tyson has been ruled out against the Nets with an illness.
Craig Porter Jr. - Questionable
Craig Porter Jr. was listed as questionable leading up to the game with a left ankle sprain.