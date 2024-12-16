Cavs Insider

Final Injury Status For Star Cavaliers Forward vs. Brooklyn Nets

Evan Mobley will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tommy Wild

Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles the ball up the court against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles the ball up the court against the Washington Wizards during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting closer and closer to rolling out a fully healthy lineup. They'll get one of their core players back against the Brooklyn Nets but are still waiting for one more to return.

Evan Mobley -  Available

Evan Mobley is available for the Cavaliers against the Nets, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.

Mobley initially suffered the ankle injury over a week ago against the Maimi Heat. The Cavaliers forward rolled his foot on Kevin Love's as the two came down from attempting to grab a rebound.

Mobley started to play through the injury at first.

The ankle roll was never reportedly too serious, but the Cavaliers still held Mobley out against the Washington Wizards last Friday.

Thanks to a much-needed break in the schedule, Mobley only missed one game.

It'll be nice to see Mobley back on the floor, especially since he will likely have the task of guarding Brooklyn's best player, Cam Johnson.

Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball
Mar 21, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks the ball in front of Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33), forward Royce O'Neale (00) and guard Caris LeVert (3) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Max Strus - Out

Max Strus may be getting close to making his season debut, but he will remain out against the Nets.

Thankfully, it does not appear that the forward sustained a setback in rehab. Instead, the team wants him more time to ramp up to the NBA game speed.

Jaylon Tyson - Out

Cleveland rookie forward has appeared in a handful of games so far this season, and a game against the Nets could have presented another opportunity for some playing time.

However, Jaylon Tyson has been ruled out against the Nets with an illness.

Craig Porter Jr. - Questionable

Craig Porter Jr. was listed as questionable leading up to the game with a left ankle sprain.

Published |Modified
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News