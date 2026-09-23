29 Days Until Cleveland Basketball: Cavs Rookie Outplays 5X All-Star In Win

The 2018-19 season was a time in Cleveland, to say the least. It was the first season since LeBron James left for LA and the team kind of had no direction. Tyronn Lue was still installed as the coach at the outset, but an 0-6 start and refusal to use younger players saw a quick dismissal.

Larry Drew begrudgingly accepted the role and that was that. It was a forgettable season. But there was one specific game that stands out as one of the high points. As we now stand 29 days from Cavs basketball, that’s the magic number here.

That’s how many Collin Sexton dropped on John Wall in a victory on Dec. 8, 2018. Let’s re-live it.

Making A Name For Himself

The very first moment of Collin Sexton in Cleveland was being selected and immediately put on the spot. Being interviewed on ESPN, he was asked to pitch LeBron James on staying with the team. He handled it like a pro, as he did every situation that came his way while with the Cavs.

He never appeared in a play-in or even playoff game with the franchise, but his impact is hard to deny. One month into his rookie year, he had a memorable night that improved the team to 6-20. It looked like just another game on the schedule, but by the time it ended, he was the hero and they had a win.

Sexton dropped 29 points on 13-23 FG and dropped six assists in 40 minutes of action. In addition to that, his counterpart, 5X NBA All-Star John Wall, had zero field goals. He would later admit he probably should have sat the game due to dealing with a bone spur in his heel. Nonetheless, nobody remembers that he was injured.

The memory is that Sexton outplayed the D.C. legend. That’s the memorable takeaway eight years later.

The Young Bull!

The two most notable moments for Collin Sexton in Cleveland were both impressive. The second is his poster of then-Bulls big man Wendell Carter Jr. It sealed a victory and got everybody fired up late in the game. The other was his 42-point night which featured 20 straight OT points (a la LeBron James) against the new Brooklyn Nets Big 3.

Yes, the debuting trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant lost to the Sexton-led Cavs twice in three days. It was a memorable time for a team that hadn’t made the playoffs without LeBron James in 24 years.

An injury in 2021-22 would sideline the Young Bull for the rest of the season and ultimately end his time with the organization. But he had a memorable run in Cleveland and proved himself as a regular 20+ point scorer for several seasons.

He’s in line for his first playoff minutes this season with the Lakers. Definitely a role he is suited for.

Shoutout to Sexton, always a hard worker. Outplaying John Wall that night and holding him to zero points matters. 29 big points. 29 days until Cavs basketball.

That #2 may someday go in the rafters with Kyrie Irving’s name on it. But history will not forget Sexton’s efforts wearing that jersey in The Land.