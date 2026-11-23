The Cleveland Cavaliers got a full weekend off as they head back on the road for a second matchup against the struggling 4-12 Chicago Bulls.

The two sides will meet on Monday, Nov. 23, from United Center in Chicago at 8:00 p.m. EST.

For the Cavaliers to come out on top, these three areas are crucial to recognize and grab some momentum:

Bulls Went to OT Last Night

Just last night, the Bulls played the Nuggets at home in an overtime game that ended in a 151-145 loss for Chicago. They were the home team, but that game ended with less than 24 hours until they host the Cavs.

All of the starters played over 40 minutes. This is a major point of attack for Cleveland, they may be tired and slower from less rest opposed to the Cavaliers with an entire weekend.

A Struggling Defense

Despite Chicago having a great offense, they have by far one of the most strugglesome defenses. They give up an average of 125 points per game.

If Chicago was to stay on this pace of points allowed, it would have them amongst the top 10 of most points allowed in a season.

The Cavs have a high-scoring offense already; now the job is to play a great defensive game. At this rate, you don't even have to play great defense, but if they shut them down on a few key positions, that could be the difference-maker.

Terrible 3 pt %

One thing the Cavaliers struggle to defend, but fortunately the Bulls are poor at, is three-point shooting. Cleveland has struggled nearly all year and gives up many three-pointers.

Chicago, however, sits 28th in three-point percentage, hitting just under 33% of their attempts. Banking on them missing all of their threes, though, should not be in the game plan. When they faced the Hornets, the Cavs let them hit their most in a game and got blown out.

Everything goes right for the Cavs if Chicago can’t hit those shots.

The Bulls By The Numbers:

Points Leader: Norman Powell - 20.6

Rebounds Leader: Jalen Smith - 7.6

Assists Leader: Josh Giddey - 9.2

Blocks Leader: Jalen Smith - 1.1

Steals Leader: Caleb Wilson - 1.8

Important Team Stats

OPPG: Cleveland 118.8 (4th) vs Chicago 116.6 (9th)

3PT Made: Cleveland 15.3 (3rd) vs. Chicago 13.7 (16th)

DPPG: Cleveland 116.5 (23rd) vs. Chicago 124.6 (30th)

Cavaliers at Bulls predictions, odds, and ones to watch

Odds: Cleveland -8.5

O/U: 241.5

Players to Watch: Donovan Mitchell and James Harden

Cavaliers 129, Bulls 111: James Harden is coming off a 51-point game against the Pacers, where Donovan Mitchell struggled, but in struggling, he gave Harden that opportunity to play like it's 2018. That was one game, but they should not be expecting that of Harden every night.

Cleveland still needs something from Mitchell in a game like that, because even after they were up by 20+ in that game, the lead was shortened by Indiana because the Cavs could not score.

No matter what any other player is doing on the court, Donovan Mitchell still needs to be there and show up when it matters. At any point, that guy with 30+ could be getting doubled, and he will be open for a shot he needs to make.

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