For years now, Donovan Mitchell has been the lead guy for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the 2026-27 season, he is still viewed that way, so why has he not been playing like it in clutch time?

Mitchell has been known for providing big scoring nights since he entered the league with the Utah Jazz, and that continued when he got to Cleveland. He has been the guy that the Cavs looked to when it came time to clutch up in the fourth quarter.

So far this season, though, in the fourth quarter, Mitchell is averaging a measly 7.8 points in those final 12 minutes. It has just felt like he has not been aggressive down the stretch.

Nov 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell has chosen to rely on James Harden a lot in the fourth quarter as the primary ball handler and scorer for the Cavs. It has left many fans wondering why.

Yes, Harden is a prolific scorer; he showed he still has that in him the other night after scoring 51. Mitchell even said that it was good that Harden showed the entire league he can still score, despite all the criticism that has been coming his way.

But Harden only has a few seasons left in the tank.

Mitchell, who is expected to be the leader for the rest of his career, needs to get back to being the main scorer for the Cavs going forward, especially if they want to reach their ceiling.

Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) is congratulated by guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell has a lot more support this season than he has had in other seasons with the Cavs. He doesn't need to take such a big workload throughout the first three quarters of the game like he used to.

He can provide a steady dose of scoring in the first three quarters and then be able to really ramp it up in the fourth.

If Mitchell continues not to act like he is the number-one scoring option going forward, then that could have a big effect on the guys around him. He is viewed as a leader by all the young guards on the team; they look to him for what to become.

There is a certain attitude that Mitchell shows down the stretch that should be very worrisome for Cavs fans moving forward. His choice to be off the ball and away from the spotlight in the corner will not bode well for the team as a whole as the season continues.

Some of the early-season struggles that the Cavs have had could also be attributed to Mitchell's play late in games. There have been a lot of times when he has chosen not to take charge and demand the ball as the number-one option does, and it has had an effect on the team.

Donovan Mitchell in his last 4 games:



34 PTS + 4 REB + 3 AST

39 PTS + 4 REB + 4 AST

25 PTS + 4 REB + 7 AST

23 PTS + 7 REB + 6 AST



He’s HOOPING. pic.twitter.com/ugtldKUu8F — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) November 20, 2026

Everyone knows the scoring is still there for Mitchell; he has rattled off a few big-time performances over the last few weeks.

It is the take-charge attitude that fans need to see from Mitchell going forward that could provide a big boost to the team.

Cavs basketball has been built on multiple guys being able to score the ball, but sometimes they need someone to take charge, and right now that guy needs to be Donovan Mitchell.