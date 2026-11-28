The Cleveland Cavaliers are 19 games into the season, and they are trying to figure things out. They have a record of 9-10, and as it stands, they are a play-in team.

Things have not been easy for Cleveland, and the team is taking a step in the wrong direction. One of the areas that stands out the most is its defense, and the regression is significant.

Cavs Continue To Struggle

At this point in the season, they are one of the worst defensive teams, as they are 23rd in defensive rating. Teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks are behind them, and all of those teams have losing records.

There are several games below .500, and they will be lottery teams by the end of the season. For now, the Sacramento Kings hold the 30th spot, and they allow 119.6 points.

In Cleveland's case, the team allows 116.4 points. This is a difference from last season, as they were 15th and gave up 114.1 points. The year before that, the Cavaliers were eighth in defensive rating.

During the 2023-24 season, they were seventh in that area, and teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder were ahead of them. That was the year the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks, and they proved that defense wins championships.

The Cavaliers are regressing defensively, and it is in multiple areas. This year, the Cavs give up 46.9 points in the paint. They are 15th in that category, and last year, they were fifth. Cleveland was 11th in opponent second-chance points last season, and now they are 17th. Then, they are averaging fewer steals than they did in 2025-26.

There are two areas where the Cavs have improved, as they averaged 5.4 blocks compared to their five the previous year. Then, they are grabbing defensive rebounds, as they have 33.9 this season and 32.7 before that. They are currently fourth in defensive rebounds, and they are competing with teams like the Timberwolves and Thunder.

Cleveland has its share of defensive specialists, and they are in the frontcourt. Peyton Watson joined the Cavs during the offseason, and he contributes on both ends of the floor. He has had his ups and downs offensively, but his performance against the Bulls showcased his defense. Watson had six blocks in that game, and he tied his career high.

Jarrett Allen is one of Cleveland's defensive anchors, and he averages 1.2 blocks. He averages 5.6 defensive rebounds, which is close to what he had last season. Then, Cleveland has Evan Mobley, who won Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

He is out with a toe injury, but when he returns, he will give the Cavs a much-needed boost on the defensive end.

In what has been a frustrating season, Cleveland's defense has made things worse. However, there is still time to turn things around. Then, with a healthy frontcourt, the Cavs can improve in certain areas.