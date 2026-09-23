What Cavs Fans Need to Know About Cleveland’s Preseason Run

They're (almost) back.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will tip off their storyline-filled 2026-27 preseason run next month against two Eastern squads after they fell in the Conference Finals of last season's playoffs. The Cavs went 1-3 in last year's preseason, with their only victory coming over a division rival in the Detroit Pistons. Cleveland would follow it up with its third season with 50 wins or more in four years, but left plenty to be desired after its playoff run ended with a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the New York Knicks.

Who will the Cavs face as they take the beginning steps in what could be their most important season yet? And how have the two squads changed since last year's postseason?

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics: Thursday, Oct. 8

Mar 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavs fell to the Celtics in a 138-107 loss in last year's preseason after now-Philadelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons led four other double-digit scorers for Boston. The Celtics and 76ers had since been intertwined, directly or indirectly, after Simons eventually found his way onto the Sixers roster the summer after Philly defeated the Celtics in a 7-game playoff series. The two East Coast squads crossed paths once more after Boston acquired forward Paul George, who joined the Celtics along with a handful of draft picks in exchange for All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.

Cleveland will look to end a 1-season wins drought against the Atlantic Division foe after going 0-4 against them between the regular season and preseason last year. The Cavs went 8-8 against the Atlantic Division last season, which was tied with the Northwest Division as their worst division winning percentage at a dead-even .500.

The Cavs will tip off against the Celtics at 7 p.m. EDT in Rocket Arena.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic: Sunday, Oct. 11

Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) looks to dribble while being guarded by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic ended their third playoff run in a row with a 7-game loss to the Pistons in the first round last season. Orlando faced Cleveland in its first postseason run in four years in 2024, where Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell's near-29 points-per-game performance helped put the Magic in the rearview in seven games. Cleveland has since gone 5-2 against the Magic in the regular season, including a 3-1 regular-season series last year capped off by a 136-131 shootout Cavs win led by 42 points from Mitchell.

The Magic didn't take long after their most recent playoff exit to hire head coach Sean Sweeney, a long-time NBA assistant and former associate head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, to lead the franchise after five seasons with Jamahl Mosley. Nikola Vučević will make his return to Orlando after a 6-year hiatus with the Chicago Bulls and Boston. Forward Jonathan Isaac returned on a 1-year contract this summer after playing in a reserve role in 52 games last season.

The Cavs will face the Magic at 6:30 p.m. EDT at Rocket Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic: Tuesday, Oct. 13

Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) dribbles against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavs will cap off their preseason run with a rematch against the Magic, who they won't see again until a December bout in Orlando. The Magic will provide Cleveland's final tune-up test before it faces the Sixers in its opening game, which will kick off a rollercoaster of a 10-game burst from the mark featuring the Sixers, Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. Cleveland flew out to a 7-3 start in its first 10 games last season, but nearly fell to .500 before flipping a switch just before the new year.

The Magic swept their preseason opponents during last year's run, which was highlighted by a 30-point win over the Sixers. Where Tyrese Proctor proved to be a pleasant preseason surprise for the Cavs in a loss to Chicago, a former Bulls big in Wendell Carter Jr. stole the show for the Magic just a few days later with a 20-point double-double in their win over Philly. He'll be joined by forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who averaged 13 and a team-leading 16.3 points per game in last year's preseason, respectively.

The Cavs will tip off against Orlando at 7 p.m. EDT in the Kia Center. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network and can be streamed on Peacock.