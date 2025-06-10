Cavaliers Must Make This Move After Darius Garland Injury News
The Cleveland Cavaliers were already in a bind at the point guard position before the team announced that Darius Garland had to undergo surgery to repair his toe injury, which forced him to miss multiple playoff games.
With Garland's injury and the possibility that he could miss the start of next season, it's obvious the front office must now make one critical move: re-signing Ty Jerome.
Jerome is fresh off a season where he averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from behind the arc.
If someone has to start in place of Garland in the starting lineup at the start of next season, Jerome is the perfect candidate.
Not only did he produce with the Cavaliers, but Jerome already knows and has thrived in Kenny Atkinson's system and can easily slot into the starting lineup while DG gets healthy.
It's also not like Cleveland has a surplus of players ready to take over for Garland. If the Cavaliers don't bring back Ty, the next man up is Craig Porter Jr.
Jerome will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he has reportedly already garnered interest from multiple teams.
With the breakout season, he had last year, it's no surprise that teams in need of a point guard would have an interest in the 27-year-old.
Jerome won't be cheap, and the Cavaliers might have to trade away one or two players to make his contract fit within their current salary cap situation.
However, all of this would be worth it if we could bring back a reliable guard who has already proven he can lead the Cavaliers' offense.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers' Emoni Bates Responds to Strong Take From Shaquille O'Neal
MORE: Brian Windhorst Gets Honest on Cavaliers, Darius Garland Trade Rumors
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Linked to Intriguing Team Amid Darius Garland Trade Rumors
MORE: Cavaliers Workout Oregon Guard Prospect Ahead of NBA Draft
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Sternly Warned to Avoid One Blockbuster Trade