What New Addition De'Andre Hunter Will Bring To The Cavaliers
At 41-10, the Cleveland Cavaliers have the most wins in the NBA and own the best record in the Eastern Conference.
With the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline passing on Thursday, Cleveland fans wondered if the team would make any moves in an effort to potentially upgrade their roster even further.
And now, the answer to this question is looks to be, “Yes.”
On Thursday, the Wine and Gold reportedly completed a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, acquiring sixth-year forward De'Andre Hunter. With this new reported acquisition, here are three things that he will bring to the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers.
1. Needed Wing Length
While the Wine and Gold have had a remarkable start to the season, the team does have at least one weakness that Hunter can address: length on the perimeter.
After a lopsided defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder last month, Cleveland Head Coach Kenny Atkinson discussed how long, athletic wings have caused problems for the Cavaliers. In particular, when Cleveland's guards try to drive into the paint on offense.
Hunter stands at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, while averaging 5.9 drives per game and shooting 61.0% from less than five feet this season.
2. Prolific Three-Point Shooting
The Wine and Gold have excelled from beyond the arc this season, currently leading the NBA in three-point percentage (39.4%) and ranking second in three-pointers made per game (16.2).
Hunter will fit right into the Cavaliers' impressive perimeter attack. The 27-year-old is shooting a career-best 39.3% from three-point range this season, while averaging career-bests of 19.0 points and 2.6 triples made per contest.
3. A Versatile Defensive Presence
Hunter has also been a fairly decent defender throughout his basketball career.
In 37 games played this season, he is averaging 0.8 steals per contest, which is tied for his career-high. His 6-foot-8, 221-pound frame also allows him to guard multiple positions on the floor.
Going back to his college days at the University of Virginia, which he spent alongside new Cleveland teammate Ty Jerome, he was named the 2018-19 NABC National Defensive Player of the Year. Both Hunter and Jerome were key contributors to Virginia's 2018-19 Division I National Championship team.
Time will tell when Hunter will make his Cleveland debut, but the team will take the floor next on the road against the Washington Wizards on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
