Celtics Notes: One Player to Miss Game 5, Tatum Talks Exchange on Sideline, More
After the Orlando Magic barely squeaked out a 95-93 victory, the Boston Celtics came roaring back with another victory in Game 4, 107-98. Now, they are looking to seal the deal and move on to round two of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics heading into Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.
Celtics to be Without One Player For Game 5
The Celtics have the opportunity to end the series in Game 5 against the Magic. However, it looks like they'll be doing it without a key player.
According to the official injury report, point guard Jrue Holiday has been ruled out with a right hamstring strain. The last time he appeared in a games was on April 23.
In the regular season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game across 62 games.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Addresses Heated Sideline Exchange With Magic HC
This series between Boston and Orlando has been intense, with multiple flagrant fouls and remarks surrounding each game. Most recently, this was seen when star Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum seemingly got into a verbal altercation with Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on the sideline.
Despite this, Tatum insists that the competition is friendly and that it was just "a bunch of men out there in a competitive environment."
Tatum went on to have 37 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists in the game.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Point to Major Postseason Advantage
Finally, both Tatum and reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown have agreed that Boston has a major postseason advantage over the Magic: veteran forward Al Horford. They noted he can more than hold his own defensively despite being 38 years old.
