Celtics Issued Brutal Warning on Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors
The Boston Celtics have been involved in all sorts of trade rumors since they were eliminated from the playoffs. Due to the new CBA penalties for teams going over the salary cap, the Celtics are likely to be very active in shedding salary this summer.
But which players the Celtics move to make this happen remains to be seen. One name that has received some trade rumors is star forward Jaylen Brown due to his massive contract.
This includes rumors about Boston possibly looking to go after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Brown going back to the Bucks in return. While this move would certainly be a blockbuster deal, the likelihood of it happening remains very low.
Boston has also received a brutal warning to avoid any trades for Antetokounmpo, given that they aren't sure about the status of star Jayson Tatum moving forward. Tatum is expected to miss the majority of next season due to an Achilles tear, and his status directly impacts a potential Antetokounmpo deal.
NBA insider Chris Mannix explained why Boston should avoid going after the Bucks star.
“You don’t trade for Giannis, or you don’t even try to trade for Giannis when you don’t know the health status of Jayson Tatum,” Mannix said during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston. “Because even though right now the Bucks can deal with every team in the league because Giannis has two fully-guaranteed years left on his contract, you’ve got a bit of a window there.”
Part of this is due to the fact that Antetokounmpo is eligible to be a free agent in two years. If Tatum isn't healthy or doesn't return to his normal form, Antetokounmpo could look at the Celtics as a similar situation to what he is dealing with in Milwaukee.
While Antetokounmpo would be a special talent to have on the Celtics, it's also risky to break up the dynamic duo of Brown and Tatum. The two brought a title to Boston and have grown together over the years.
But the chance to land a generational talent like Antetokounmpo doesn't always come along, so the Celtics could have some big decisions to make. It remains to be seen if Antetokounmpo will even be available on the trade market, but if he is, Boston could look to get involved.
