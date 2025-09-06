Celtics Notes: Al Horford Update, Anfernee Simons Called Out, Derrick White Doesn’t Know His Role
Boston Celtics center Al Horford appears to be nearing a move after waiting months past the start of free agency.
Horford, the Celtics' only free-agent center, is reportedly close to signing a deal with the Golden State Warriors. The long-time Boston big man has long been linked with the Warriors, since the outset of free agency.
Once the Warriors solve Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, the move is expected to go through.
In other news, guard Anfernee Simons got called out for his defense, a fair criticism of the young player. As an offensive player, he is already established in the league, but he has struggled to become a decent defender.
Finally, Derrick White does not know his role for the coming season. With Jayson Tatum out for the season, many NBA experts are projecting a more involved role for versatile guard.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Has Become Mentor for WNBA Head Coach
Celtics' $100 Million Guard's Defense Called Into Question Ahead of New Season
Celtics’ Derrick White Embracing Underdog Mentality This Season
Celtics’ $118 Million Star Doesn’t Know His Role Heading Into New Season
Celtics Guard Says Young Center Needs to Have ‘Big Year’ This Season
Former Celtics First Round Pick Reveals Why He Left Team After Rookie Season
Celtics Star Gives Honest Reaction to NBA 2K26 Rating
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.