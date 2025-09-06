Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Al Horford Update, Anfernee Simons Called Out, Derrick White Doesn’t Know His Role

Nelson Espinal

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics center Al Horford appears to be nearing a move after waiting months past the start of free agency.

Horford, the Celtics' only free-agent center, is reportedly close to signing a deal with the Golden State Warriors. The long-time Boston big man has long been linked with the Warriors, since the outset of free agency.

Once the Warriors solve Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, the move is expected to go through.

In other news, guard Anfernee Simons got called out for his defense, a fair criticism of the young player. As an offensive player, he is already established in the league, but he has struggled to become a decent defender.

Finally, Derrick White does not know his role for the coming season. With Jayson Tatum out for the season, many NBA experts are projecting a more involved role for versatile guard.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Nelson Espinal
