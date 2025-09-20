Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Celtics Sign Forward, Exciting Jayson Tatum Update, Bold Prediction

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks to pass in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been working out every day on his road to recovery, according to reports.

An Achilles injury is one of the more devastating injuries that an athlete can suffer, though hard work can help speed up the process.

As long as Tatum is following all of the proper precautions, he should avoid elongating the process.

In other news, the Celtics signed forward Kendall Brown to the team's training camp roster.

Finally, guard Payton Pritchard, who is projected to start this season, could get an All-Star nod in a breakout year, according to a team insider.

