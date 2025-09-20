Celtics Notes: Celtics Sign Forward, Exciting Jayson Tatum Update, Bold Prediction
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been working out every day on his road to recovery, according to reports.
An Achilles injury is one of the more devastating injuries that an athlete can suffer, though hard work can help speed up the process.
As long as Tatum is following all of the proper precautions, he should avoid elongating the process.
In other news, the Celtics signed forward Kendall Brown to the team's training camp roster.
Finally, guard Payton Pritchard, who is projected to start this season, could get an All-Star nod in a breakout year, according to a team insider.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
