Celtics Notes: Major Trade Predictions, Al Horford Update, Damian Lillard to Boston?

Gabe Smallson

Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics have some major trade predictions set for what has been a somewhat quiet free agency, but still, just the beginning of more potential chaos this offseason. A key insider thinks that a newly acquired guard will be flipped despite very recently making his way to Boston.

Additionally, amid more potential movement, there is a somewhat troubling update regarding Al Horford. The veteran center is heavily linked to Western Conference contenders as the unpredictable offseason continues.

Finally, there is reportedly mutual interest between superstar Damian Lillard and the Celtics. The point guard was recently cut by the Milwaukee Bucks after his brutal Achilles tear this past postseason.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

