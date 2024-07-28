2023-2024 Boston Celtics Team Awards
The 2023-2024 NBA season has concluded with the Boston Celtics crowned as NBA champions, boasting a league-best 80-21 record between the regular season and playoffs. Here are the Celtics’ top performers:
Most Valuable Player: Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum is the Boston Celtics’ most valuable player. Averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game during the regular season, Tatum finished sixth in voting for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.
Tatum continued his dominance throughout the playoffs, leading the Celtics in points, rebounds, and assists. Despite not being named the NBA Finals MVP, his consistency from October to June was crucial to Boston’s success.
Earlier this month, Tatum was announced as the cover star of NBA 2K24. He is a member of the United States men’s national basketball team competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Offensive Player of the Year: Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum’s durability makes him Boston’s top offensive player. Despite some questionable shot selections, making a near-team-low 28.3-percent of long range shots during the playoffs, Tatum is an all-around scorer that iron-manned his way through 93 games.
Counting the regular season and playoffs, Tatum totaled a team-high 2,462 points and 496 assists. With 6.4, the St. Louis native also leads the Celtics in offensive win shares, an estimate of the number of wins contributed by a player due to offense, and is ranked 13th in the NBA.
Defensive Player of the Year: Derrick White, Jrue Holiday
Derrick White and Jrue Holiday are standout defenders, both finishing in the top ten in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earning spots on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. Nicknamed "The Stock Exchange," they excel in generating blocks and steals. White recorded 87 blocks and 74 steals, while Holiday had 53 blocks and 61 steals during the regular season.
The successful partnership between White and Holiday has been recognized on an international level. Both guards were selected to the 2024 United States men's national basketball team for the Paris Olympics.
Clutch Player of the Year: Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown has risen to the occasion when it matters most, particularly during the later stages of the playoffs. Brown was named both Eastern Conference and NBA Finals MVP for his efforts.
Brown’s most clutch shot came during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With the Indiana Pacers leading 97-94 and less than 9 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the three-time All-Star made a three-point shot over Pascal Siakam. This crucial moment aided Boston to an overtime victory.
Comeback Player of the Year: Kristaps Porzingis
Despite battling numerous injuries throughout the year, Kristaps Porzingis averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over 57 games. He missed ten playoff games due to a strained left calf but returned in time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, contributing 20 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes. Although re-injured in Game 2, his resilience throughout an injury-plagued career makes him Boston’s top comeback player.
Rising Star: Derrick White
Derrick White is a star in the making, establishing himself as a reliable defensive force. This season, White averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game, earning his second consecutive spot on the All-NBA Defensive Second Team and finishing eighth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Expect the 30-year-old to earn his first All-Star selection soon.