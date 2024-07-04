Inside The Celtics

Celtics Summer League Roster Taking Shape

Bobby Krivitsky

Feb 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) registers his first career NBA basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies pat TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) registers his first career NBA basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies pat TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
A week after becoming NBA champions for a league record 18th time, the Celtics utilized the 30th pick in this year's NBA Draft to bring Baylor Scheierman on board. They used the 54th overall selection to add Anton Watson.

The first chance to see those two suit up for the reigning champions is at Summer League, which starts for Boston with a game against the Heat on Saturday, Jul. 13. Here's the details on the Sin City Celtics' full schedule.

While the entire roster is yet to get announced, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Jaden Springer, Jordan Walsh, Drew Peterson, and undrafted free agent Tristan Enaruna will join Scheierman and Watson in Las Vegas, where D.J. MacLeay will take the reins from Tony Dobbins as the team's head coach at Summer League.

The Celtics re-signed Peterson on Wednesday, bringing him back on a two-way deal, the same arrangement he joined Boston on last season. JD Davison, also on a two-way contract for the 2023-24 campaign, is an unrestricted free agent. Even so, the expectation is that he suits up for the Summer C's, per Himmelsbach.

After the draft concluded, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, stated, "JD will be a free agent, but we very much (would) like to try to figure out a way to get him back in (some) capacity."

After earning a spot on the All-NBA G League Third Team and helping the Maine Celtics reach the Finals, Davison might not need a strong showing in his third Summer League stint to convince Boston he's worthy of another contract with the franchise that drafted him 53rd overall in 2022. But perhaps showcasing his abilities for the rest of the Association could lead to him creating more options as he weighs his next move.

