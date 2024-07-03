Celtics Re-Sign Sharpshooter on Two-Way Deal
The Celtics have spent the first week of NBA free agency working to keep as much of their title team intact as possible.
The reigning champions re-signed Luke Kornet when free agency opened at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. They inked Neemias Queta to a multi-year pact shortly after that, and they re-signed Xavier Tillman Sr. on Tuesday.
On Monday, they completed extensions with Jayson Tatum, who they signed to the most lucrative contract in NBA history, worth an estimated $314 million over five years, and Derrick White, who they extended for four years and $125.9 million.
Boston has 13 of 15 players who occupied standard roster spots with the Celtics last season under contract for the 2024-25 campaign. The two who remain free agents are Svi Mykhailiuk, who may choose to play overseas, a scenario he considered last summer, and Oshae Brissett.
As for the team's two-way roster openings, the defending NBA champions announced on Wednesday that they filled one of those three vacancies by bringing back Drew Peterson.
The organization tendered a qualifying offer to him last week. The six-foot-nine sharpshooter made three appearances with Boston in his rookie campaign last season, averaging 3.7 points and making three of the five shots he hoisted from beyond the arc.
Peterson generated 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game for the Maine Celtics last year, helping the franchise reach the G League championship.
While first-round pick Baylor Scheierman will occupy a standard roster spot with the parent club, second-round selection Anton Watson will likely join the team on a two-way deal. Boston's third two-way opening may go to JD Davison.
After the draft concluded, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, expressed, "JD will be a free agent, but we very much (would) like to try to figure out a way to get him back in (some) capacity."
