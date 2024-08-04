Inside The Celtics

Celtics Re-Signing Guard on Exhibit 10 Deal

Bobby Krivitsky

Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jay Scrubb (55) during Boston Celtics Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 2, 2023; Boston, Celtics, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jay Scrubb (55) during Boston Celtics Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Celtics may have already applied the finishing touches to their roster before their title defense starts. They've met the NBA's minimum requirement of signing 14 players to standard contracts. That leaves one opening that may remain vacant to preserve flexibility and avoid adding more salary to a $205 million payroll.

Boston's poised to go over the second apron for a second straight season before spending roughly $515.4 million in payroll and tax payments on their 2025-26 team.

But even with the Celtics signing their second-round pick in this year's draft, Anton Watson, to a two-way deal on Friday, filling their third and final opening of that nature, the search to strengthen their training camp roster and find talent worth working with on their G League team in Maine continues.

That's why, according to Bobby Manning of the Boston Sports Journal, the reigning NBA champions are bringing back Jay Scrubb on an Exhibit 10 contract.

The six-foot-five guard impressed with Boston at Summer League in 2023, averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks per game, and shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc on 4.0 three-point attempts.

Scrubb's performance earned him a two-way deal with the Celtics. Unfortunately, he tore his right ACL during practice at the Auerbach Center in early October, ending his season before it started.

The three-year veteran, who's spent time with the Clippers and Magic, told Manning he's 80 percent back physically and will put pen to paper on his training camp deal to return to Boston when he's cleared to play.

Further Reading

Jayson Tatum Stuffs the Stat Sheet in Team USA's Win vs. Puerto Rico

Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange

Jrue Holiday, Derrick White Discuss Team USA's Opening Olympic Win

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'

Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency

New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories