Celtics Reportedly Sign Anton Watson to Two-Way Deal
According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are signing Anton Watson to a two-way deal. The reigning NBA champions selected the former Gonzaga star 54th overall in this year's draft.
At Summer League, Watson lived up to his scouting report, showcasing impressive defensive versatility. That includes making life difficult for Kel'el Ware when matched up in the low post against the seven-foot-center, who the Heat chose fifteenth overall in this year's draft, and thwarting attempts to beat him off the dribble.
"What sticks out is the defensive versatility and the strength physically to absorb drives, stay between his man and the rim without fouling," Boston's Summer League head coach D.J. MacLeay told Inside The Celtics during the team's stay in Sin City. "It is a unique skillset, and he has the potential to be a really unique defender for us."
Watson's impact as a savvy cutter off the ball and his ability to finish well from around the basket was also on display, as was his usefulness as a facilitator.
"That's kind of what I do, cut and try to get easy points; try to make the right play," he told Inside The Celtics after his first Summer League game, adding, "I think I can be more aggressive."
The latter statement refers to him passing up opportunities from beyond the arc, which happened in college despite converting on 41.2 percent of the 1.5 threes he hoisted in his final season in Spokane.
Acting on the Celtics' message to "let it fly" without hesitation when the opportunity presented itself was arguably the most encouraging development from Watson's time in Las Vegas.
He led Boston in field goal and three-point attempts in its win over the Hornets. His 15 points matched Jahmi'us Ramsey for a team-high that day.
He followed that up by burying 2/4 threes in a 14-point performance in a victory vs. the Mavericks. And Watson went 6/12 in the Celtics' consolation round matchup against the 76ers, shooting with confidence and attacking downhill in a 15-point performance.
And while he went through Summer League without a contract, he refused to let that become a distraction.
"I'm pretty much just focused on Summer League," Watson said before Boston's win over the Lakers. "I feel like I'll deal with that towards the end. But yeah, I'm focused on playing right now."
It's a sign of maturity from an individual who turns 24 in October. It also is a wise move from a team perspective. Bringing the six-foot-eight forward on board by filling their final two-way vacancy preserves the Celtics' open roster spot, maintaining what flexibility they have.