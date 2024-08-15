Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule
The Boston Celtics officially released their schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday afternoon. Over the past week or so, a few different dates were leaked by NBA Insiders. But for the most part, fans are hearing when they'll have to block off their calendars for the first time.
In terms of what stands out, there's plenty to be excited about: opening night, rivalry games, road trips, and home stands.
Last week, it was reported that the Cs would raise Banner 18 to the rafters of TD Garden and receive their championship rings against the New York Knicks on October 22.
Not only will it be a night of celebration, but it’ll give fans the first look at what should be Boston's biggest competition in the Eastern Conference. After a solid 2023-24 campaign, New York took a step forward when they acquired Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets back in June.
With the addition of Bridges, they'll get some added offensive creativity to put alongside Jalen Brunson. and also a defensive partner for OG Anunoby. Bridges and Anunoby might be the two best defenders to have when trying to slow down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The schedule features a few other rivalry games that will have TD Garden jumping. On Christmas Day the Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers in what should be yet another test. This is also around the time that Kristaps Porzingis is expected to return from injury, so there could be even more juice when the game rolls around.
March 8 will be the lone time that the rival Los Angeles Lakers make the trip to North Station and could be one of the final times that Boston gets to see LeBron James.
Celtics fans will have to adjust to Pacific time twice. First from January 20-25, when the Cs visit the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks. Then, in late March, Boston heads out on their longest road trip of the year from the 21-31. Their journey includes stops to face the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs, and Memphis Grizzlies.
Their most-difficult road trip of the season will come to kick off 2025. That first week of the new year includes matchups against last season's top three seeds in the Western Conference. Boston will see the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 2, the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 5, and the Denver Nuggets on January 7.
From late February to mid-March, the Celtics will play seven straight games at TD Garden. Their longest homestand of the season includes matchups against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Nuggets, Trail Blazers, 76ers, Lakers, Jazz, and Thunder.
