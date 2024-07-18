Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Summer League Win vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics improved to 3-1 in Las Vegas Summer League after defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a comeback win, 89-84.
Several members of Boston’s 2024 championship roster: Neemias Queta, Jaden Springer, and Drew Peterson, were inactive on Wednesday. Rookies and fresh faces took the game over, and showcased the players they could become for the Celtics' organization.
Baylor Scheierman:
Understanding his elite ability to shoot the ball, what has stood out about the Celtics First Round pick has been his versatility. Baylor Scheierman has shown an ability to defend with his size, hustle and get on the floor, and his IQ has been in full effect.
The marksman can really pass and rebound the ball with an ability to think and read the play before it develops. His hustle points helped the Celtics take over the game for the win in the last two minutes as Scheierman hit the three for Boston’s first lead since the first half as well.
Scheierman finished Wednesday's win over the Hornets with 12 points, 6 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Anton Watson:
Celtics’ second round pick Anton Watson is starting to make his presence known at Summer League. The Gonzaga product finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. He earned a plus-12 plus-minus rating. He shot 6-12 from the field and 3-9 from three.
Watson displayed an ability to shoot from the perimeter with some prowess of playing on the low block as well. He can defend and block shots, made plays on the glass and the interior in crunch time to help propel the Sin City C's to victory.
He may not get much of a look in Boston during his rookie campaign, but his work at Summer League is helping his case for a standard contract instead of a two-way deal.
Jahmi’us Ramsey:
Jahmi’us Ramsey put on a show with his slashing skills, ability to get to the basket in transition, and his crunch-time shooting. The wing had 11 points in seven minutes in the fourth quarter, registering 15 on 5-10 shooting. He had five assists to go with it.
Ramsey buried a three off the bounce to put Boston ahead by two with about a minute to go and then came up with the game-sealing steal in a productive audition for the Celtics as well as the rest of the league.
Jordan Walsh
Jordan Walsh, entering his second season with much promise towards an eventual role with the team, with his size at the wing and his athletic explosiveness, plus his ability to grab rebounds, push the pace, and make plays in transition, as well as his shooting, has struggled thus far in Summer League play.
He only had two points in 23 minutes, and he has struggled to find his rhythm as a shooter this summer, converting on just 20 percent of his attempts from the field. The former Arkansas Razorback is averaging just five points.
Hopefully, Walsh is able to make more of an impact, in particular, when he's letting it fly from beyond the arc, in the remainder of his stay in Las Vegas.
Jaelen House:
The son of former Celtic Eddie House had a splendid game with eight points, five assists and two steals in 16 minutes.
He plays with a joy, an edge, and a knack to get to the basket, all of which were on display on Wednesday.
Up next, the Celtics face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening at 4:30 ET. It is Boston's final Summer League game before the playoffs.
Further Reading
D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers
After Saturday's Struggles, Jordan Walsh Returning to What Works Best
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Summer League Opener vs. Heat
Jayson Tatum Cried Upon Learning He's NBA2K25 Cover Athlete
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player