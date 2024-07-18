Inside The Celtics

Brad Stevens Discusses Free-Agent Forward, Celtics' Plans for 15th Roster Spot

Mar 25, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Oshae Brissett (12) attempts a dunk past Atlanta Hawks forward Bruno Fernando (24) and guard Vit Krejci (27) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The theme of the Celtics' offseason is continuity. In a credit to ownership's commitment to keeping intact as much of the roster as possible, 13 of the 15 players with Boston on standard contracts last season are returning in the quest for Banner 19.

Both individuals who finished the 2023-24 campaign on two-way deals, JD Davison and Drew Peterson, are also back.

The only two players from last season's title team who aren't under contract with the Celtics are free agents Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk.

In a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, BrissyTV, the former Syracuse star stated, "Free agency, everybody wants to know. You're going to have to wait, cause I'm waiting," adding, "As soon as I have updates, it'll be in the next vlog."

The fifth-year wing averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while logging 11.5 minutes per game in 55 regular season appearances in his first and potentially only stint in Boston.

He also stepped up when called upon in the playoffs, contributing to a small-ball lineup that staged a 20-0 run in the first half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers. He then had a hand in a 7-0 burst late in the third frame that helped the Celtics take a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter of a win that moved them halfway to playing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

On Wednesday, at halftime of Boston's second-straight Summer League victory, an 89-84 win over the Hornets, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, addressed the possibility of Brissett returning to help the team's title defense.

"We have to be mindful of, with the last roster spot, what our needs might be," said Stevens. "And Oshae had a terrific year with us, not only when he got the opportunity on the court but as a teammate and as a person, and obviously, in his shoes, there might be the desire to play more, too, right? And so, I always want to be respectful of that. But we loved having Oshae."

Regarding how the franchise, which also has a two-way spot available, is handling its opening to add a player on a standard contract, which they aren't required to do, having already satisfied the league minimum by fielding a team of 14, Stevens conveyed, "We'll see how the next few months play themselves out," adding, "We have to determine what's the best need for our team in that 15th spot."

