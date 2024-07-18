Brad Stevens Discusses Free-Agent Forward, Celtics' Plans for 15th Roster Spot
The theme of the Celtics' offseason is continuity. In a credit to ownership's commitment to keeping intact as much of the roster as possible, 13 of the 15 players with Boston on standard contracts last season are returning in the quest for Banner 19.
Both individuals who finished the 2023-24 campaign on two-way deals, JD Davison and Drew Peterson, are also back.
The only two players from last season's title team who aren't under contract with the Celtics are free agents Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk.
In a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, BrissyTV, the former Syracuse star stated, "Free agency, everybody wants to know. You're going to have to wait, cause I'm waiting," adding, "As soon as I have updates, it'll be in the next vlog."
The fifth-year wing averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while logging 11.5 minutes per game in 55 regular season appearances in his first and potentially only stint in Boston.
He also stepped up when called upon in the playoffs, contributing to a small-ball lineup that staged a 20-0 run in the first half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers. He then had a hand in a 7-0 burst late in the third frame that helped the Celtics take a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter of a win that moved them halfway to playing for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
On Wednesday, at halftime of Boston's second-straight Summer League victory, an 89-84 win over the Hornets, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, addressed the possibility of Brissett returning to help the team's title defense.
"We have to be mindful of, with the last roster spot, what our needs might be," said Stevens. "And Oshae had a terrific year with us, not only when he got the opportunity on the court but as a teammate and as a person, and obviously, in his shoes, there might be the desire to play more, too, right? And so, I always want to be respectful of that. But we loved having Oshae."
Regarding how the franchise, which also has a two-way spot available, is handling its opening to add a player on a standard contract, which they aren't required to do, having already satisfied the league minimum by fielding a team of 14, Stevens conveyed, "We'll see how the next few months play themselves out," adding, "We have to determine what's the best need for our team in that 15th spot."
Further Reading
Brad Stevens Addresses Jaylen Brown Getting Left Off Team USA
D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers
Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Summer League Opener vs. Heat
Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him
Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason
Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency
New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed
Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks
Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him
On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player