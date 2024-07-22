Celtics Celebrate Sam Hauser's Contract Extension
Sunday brought news of the Celtics and Sam Hauser agreeing to a four-year, $45 million contract extension. The deal, which does not include an option for the final season, lasts through the 2028-29 campaign.
The six-foot-eight sharpshooter has improved each year of his professional career, ascending from the G League to Boston's championship rotation.
The 26-year-old forward converted on 42.4 percent of the threes he launched last season, which ranks fourth among players with at least 400 attempts, per NBA.com.
He's also evolved into an effective two-way player who frequently gets the better of opponents trying to challenge his defensive chops.
It's a well-deserved extension that several of his teammates he reached the NBA summit alongside, Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard, and Oshae Brissett, congratulated him on with a celebratory post on their Instagram stories.
