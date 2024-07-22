Inside The Celtics

Celtics Celebrate Sam Hauser's Contract Extension

Bobby Krivitsky

Jan 23, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Sam Hauser (30) react after a play against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Sam Hauser (30) react after a play against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Sunday brought news of the Celtics and Sam Hauser agreeing to a four-year, $45 million contract extension. The deal, which does not include an option for the final season, lasts through the 2028-29 campaign.

The six-foot-eight sharpshooter has improved each year of his professional career, ascending from the G League to Boston's championship rotation.

The 26-year-old forward converted on 42.4 percent of the threes he launched last season, which ranks fourth among players with at least 400 attempts, per NBA.com.

He's also evolved into an effective two-way player who frequently gets the better of opponents trying to challenge his defensive chops.

It's a well-deserved extension that several of his teammates he reached the NBA summit alongside, Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard, and Oshae Brissett, congratulated him on with a celebratory post on their Instagram stories.

Jayson Tatum posts news of Sam Hauser's Celtics extension on Instagram, captioning it: "Yeeeaaaaahhhhh Champ."
Via @jaytatum0 on Instagram
Payton Pritchard posts the news of Sam Hauser's extension on his Instagram stories, celebrating his teammates' new contract.
via @paytonpritch3 on Instagram
Oshae Brissett posts news of Sam Hauser's contract extension on his Instagram stories, captioning it: "Yessirskyyyyyy Champ"
Via @obrissy on Instagram

Further Reading

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Consolation Round Loss to 76ers

Summer League Struggles Offer Valuable Lessons to Jordan Walsh

D.J. MacLeay Shares How Baylor Scheierman Impressed Him in Celtics Win vs. Lakers

Jaylen Brown 'Wasn't Surprised' by Olympic Snub: 'All the Motivation in the World'

Celtics Rookie Anton Watson Shares Brad Stevens' Message to Him

Celtics' Coaching Staff Changes Match Theme of Boston's Offseason

Celtics Roster, Salary Cap Breakdown After Whirlwind Start to Free Agency

New Details about Plan to Sell Majority Stake in Celtics Revealed

Brad Stevens Shares His Outlook on Celtics' Draft Picks

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Jayson Tatum, an NBA Champion Entering Peak of His Powers

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories