Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Consolation Round Loss to 76ers
In their final tilt in Las Vegas, the Celtics fell to the 76ers, 103-98, in the consolation round. Boston finishes Summer League 2-3.
Jordan Walsh bounced back with a team-high 18 points, Jaelen House chipped in 17, Tyler Cook contributed 16, and Anton Watson, who had a productive stay in Sin City, produced 15.
The C's entered the final frame trailing by nine before rallying back to tie the contest at 96 on a Baylor Scheierman three with 1:39 left. While they weren't able to complete their comeback, there were plenty of positive takeaways from what stood out in Sunday's game.
Jordan Walsh:
The former Arkansas Razorback hasn't performed at the level he hoped in his second Summer League, but the experience could prove beneficial.
And while Sunday's matchup was a disappointment from a team perspective, from an individual standpoint, Walsh ended his time in Las Vegas on a high note.
The six-foot-seven wing, who entered the Celtics' game against the Sixers 0/22 from beyond the arc at Summer League, let it fly confidently, knocking down three of his first six triples.
He finished 7/14 from the field, including 4/8 from three-point range, paired his 18 points with seven rebounds, tying Baylor Scheierman for a team-high, and had two blocks.
It was a testament to the fortitude required to reach this level and build toward a productive training camp for Walsh, understanding that he can't skip steps as he works to achieve his NBA goals.
Baylor Scheierman:
The six-foot-six sharpshooter struggled to find his rhythm on Sunday. But he wouldn't have been a first-round pick if that was all he provided. So, while he started 1/8 from the field and 0/4 from behind the arc, he kept competing at both ends of the floor.
He also refused to let those misses persuade him to pass up shots. Scheierman buried a three from 30 feet to pull Boston within four with 6:11 left.
And with 1:39 left and his team trailing by three, he converted on an attempt from 24 feet, evening the game at 96.
Scheierman also showcased his court vision and facilitating, though several of those passes did not lead to an assist.
On the other side of the floor, he had a rough go of it, a development that paralleled his shooting struggles. That includes getting beat downhill and winding up on the wrong end of a posterizing dunk.
Perhaps the rookie, who said shortly after arriving in Las Vegas that it wasn't his preferred environment or climate, was ready to go after a lengthy stay in Sin City.
Still, one wouldn't know that based on how he competed, including following up a missed three by holding his ground as Jaylen Sims plowed into him, drawing a charge.
Scheierman registered 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in Sunday's Summer League finale.
Anton Watson:
The other half of Boston's draft class delivered another impressive outing on Sunday.
Watson, who told Inside The Celtics after his team debut that one of his goals was to operate more aggressively offensively, accomplished that objective, including faring 6/12 against Philadelphia.
Along with letting it fly confidently, the former Gonzaga Bulldog attacked downhill before euro-stepping his way to two of his 15 points.
He also dished out three assists, including on a first-half sequence featuring excellent ball movement, capped by him up-faking as a defender closed out to him in the corner before finding Jaelen House for a triple.
Drew Peterson:
While it was disappointing to see Peterson go 0/4 from beyond the arc, between firing quality passes off the dribble, swooping in for an offensive rebound and finishing through contact, and elevating for a two-handed flush, his 26:29 of floor time might not have gone how he wanted, there were positives takeaways from his Summer League performance.
Not only is it not worth overreacting to one game in Sin City, good or bad, but seeing him display those while failing to find his rhythm is valuable.
Jaelen House:
House consistently capitalized on his opportunities at Summer League, including Sunday, helping lead the charge as Boston stormed back against the 76ers.
His knack for utilizing his speed and craftiness to get into the paint was again on display, as he generated 17 points, including five on six free-throw attempts, and dished out a game-high six assists.
He deserves an invitation to training camp and a spot on the Maine Celtics' roster.